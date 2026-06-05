England's Thomas Tuchel questions quantity of rule changes ahead of World Cup

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PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. -- Thomas Tuchel has questioned the number of rule changes on the eve of the World Cup and admitted his "fear" for referees at the tournament.

A specially convened meeting of football's law-making body, International Football Association Board (IFAB), concluded with several alterations including an attempt to limit the amount of grappling in the box prior to a corner or free kick being taken.

Ben White's goal for England in March's 1-1 draw against Uruguay was used as an example of what IFAB were seeking to clamp down on.

Other changes include substitutes being asked to leave the field within 10 seconds of the board being raised, new VAR powers to change a decision on the award of a corner or review any sending off for a second yellow card offence.

Asked about the desire to stop grappling in the box, Tuchel said: "We were not so happy that it was one goal [used as an example] and by chance our goal...

"There are a lot of changes of rules and I am happy that we have another meeting I think next week. I had already one meeting, I'm not sure I understood everything correctly. It was quite a lot and I am just a little bit worried it is quite a lot still in a subjective manner for the referee to decide.

"I fear for the referees to have a lot of additional decisions to make on the pitch and I'm not sure all of them give us more clarity. I can see the urge to have more clarity. I'm not sure that rule changes so shortly before a tournament encourage that but let's see. We will of course play according to the rules.

"We are aware in the Premier League, the corners and set pieces are more physical than in other countries. But that's a normal thing. In Europa League, Champions League, the refereeing is a bit different and then you adapt.

"The rule that you say was about blocking before the ball was in play? Let's see. That's a strength of us and we will of course try to make the best of it. Why wouldn't we? It is just a way to do it.

"Every team will try to do it. Hopefully we find a consistent way to referee it. I think this is what everyone wants: just consistency, it is difficult enough for everyone with new rules.

"Hopefully we get more clarity but it is not always the case if they are implemented on such short notice but I'm happy we have next week our meeting and we will get our head around it."

Thomas Tuchel spoke at a news conference on Friday. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

England continued their preparations on Friday with another training session at Palm Beach Gardens, where 27 players took part. The Arsenal quartet of Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, Eberechi Eze and Noni Madueke are due to join up in the next 24 hours but will not feature in Saturday's friendly against New Zealand in Tampa.

The pitch at Raymond James Stadium has caused some concern but Tuchel played down those fears, revealing his plan to name two different lineups in each half.

"I just saw it now [pictures of the pitch]," he said. "It will not affect my team selection because what I have heard until now is that it should be OK and we want it, of course, to be OK.

"I saw just a photo that made me a little bit worried and concerned, but let's decide when we are there.

"If there are any issues, we can always react to it. The plan is tomorrow to play 45 minutes with two complete teams, to expose everyone to the same amount of minutes.

"Then we can continue the next three days with the same load of training. That is the plan, and at the moment we stick to the plan."

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England flew to Miami in an attempt to acclimatise to the heat but the week has been blighted by rain and lightning storms. One session earlier this week was delayed by an hour due to lightning.

"It just shows us that you can plan whatever you want and life does what it wants," said Tuchel.

"There was a lot of rain, grey sky, very unusual. Today was the first complete day training in the sun which is what we wanted. It was still very warm. Training was not affected by the weather.

"It is easier to train without the sunshine. No problem. We adapt and make the most of it. The pool was not used in the afternoon until now. I think that will change today. We don't have the hours that we want to be exposed but we will catch up with it in the next few weeks."