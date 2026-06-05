Iran players receive U.S. visas for 2026 World Cup

A U.S. official confirmed to ABC News on Friday that the players on Iran's World Cup soccer team have received visas that will allow them to enter and compete in the United States.

Iran applied for their visas at the U.S. embassy in Türkiye, where the team has been preparing for the World Cup with a training camp in Antalya.

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U.S. Ambassador to Türkiye Tom Barrack appeared to confirm the visa approvals Friday in a post on X.

"Proud of our outstanding team at the U.S. Embassy in Ankara for their work processing visas for Iran's national football team on their road to the FIFA World Cup in the United States," he said.

"Sports transcends borders, and we look forward to welcoming competitors and fans from around the world."

A U.S. official told The Associated Press that visas had been issued for players, coaches, trainers and some support staff. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the visas publicly.

Iran's players stand during the national anthem before their pre-World Cup friendly against Gambia in Antalya, Türkiye, on Monday. Oner SAN / AFP via Getty Images

The official could not say if any Iranian applicants had been denied. It was not immediately clear when the passports would be returned, allowing the Iranian team to travel, but the official said it could be as early as Friday or Saturday.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Tuesday that the Iranian delegation would be monitored closely for anyone with ties to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

"We have no problem with the athletes, as we stated earlier, or their support staff," Rubio said during a House Appropriations subcommittee hearing. "But what we're not going to allow is for them to embed in their delegation a bunch of people that we know have nothing to do with athletics and have ties to the IRGC or things of that nature.

"So we were going to watch that very closely, and we'll continue to watch that very closely, but by and large, I don't anticipate that problem with any other country."

Iran will play two of their World Cup group stage matches in Inglewood, California -- versus New Zealand on June 15, and then against Belgium six days later. Iran's third match will take place June 26, when they face Egypt in Seattle.

Iran's training base, originally set for Tucson, Arizona, was moved to Tijuana, Mexico, at the request of the country's football federation due to security concerns. The team received visas for Mexico earlier this week and is set to travel there this weekend.

Mexico is co-hosting the World Cup along with the U.S. and Canada.

Iran's participation in the World Cup has been in doubt ever since the U.S. and Israel launched joint attacks against Iran in late February. Despite reports of a possible peace proposal, the hostilities have continued. FIFA has long insisted that Iran would fully participate in the tournament.

President Donald Trump in March had discouraged Iran from participating in the tournament, saying he didn't think it was "appropriate" and raising concerns over players' "life and safety." A day later, Iran's national team pushed back, saying "no one can exclude" it from playing.

Iran finalized their squad Monday, including 17 home-based players whose clubs have not played since February because of the war.

The issue of visas has been especially fraught for the Iran team. In April, Iran football federation chief Mehdi Taj had his visa to enter Canada canceled due to his prior affiliation with Iran's Islamic Republican Revolutionary Guards, which has been classified as a terrorist organization by Canada and the U.S.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.