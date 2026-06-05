Sarina Wiegman: 'Hard to see' Spain's demolition of England

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Sarina Wiegman suffered her heaviest defeat as England manager. (Photo by Naomi Baker - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

England coach Sarina Wiegman said it was "hard to see" the Lionesses taken apart by Spain on Friday as they lost 4-0 in Mallorca to leave them facing the prospect of the playoffs to qualify for next year's World Cup.

Alexia Putellas scored twice, with Patri Guijarro and Clàudia Pina also on target as the world champions leapfrogged England at the top of Group A3 and moved into pole position to book their place in Brazil next summer.

The result represented England's heaviest loss since Wiegman took charge in 2021 and their worst since 2009, when they lost 6-2 to Germany.

"It's really hard to see that," Wiegman told ITV when informed it was England's biggest defeat under her.

"I felt that too. We need to stick together and we have one more game on Tuesday [against Ukraine] to show what we can do.

"These are the hardest moments. We have to recover from this and show we are still a very good team."

European champions England went into Friday's match top of the group having won all four of their previous games, including the reverse fixture against Spain 1-0 at Wembley.

They remain level on points with La Roja but, after losing by four goals, will be condemned to the playoffs if Spain beat Iceland next week, with teams separated by their head-to-head record if tied after six games.

"First, let's win our game against Ukraine and see what [Spain] do," Wiegman added of England's chances of qualifying directly for the World Cup. "We have to play a good game on Tuesday and win.

"It was a very difficult night. The difference was big. We weren't at our best, although I thought we started well.

"When they got into a rhythm and got the first goal, we didn't get to our strengths and they played really well.

"It also has to do with a very good Spain tonight. We wanted to harm them in the back in the first half especially after those couple of moments that started well, we played short and harmed ourselves.

"We should have skipped players and we just didn't get there. We found it really hard to keep the ball. It has to do with us and also Spain."

Putellas starred with two goals just a week after announcing she will leave Barcelona when her contract expires this month.

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She has still not revealed her next move -- sources have told ESPN she has interest from London City Lionesses, the NWSL and Mexico -- and insists no decision has been made yet.

"Not even I know," she said to RTVE after the game when asked about her future. "Right now I am just focused on the national team and qualifying for the World Cup.

"We want to win in Iceland on Tuesday. It's always hard away from home, but we want to compete and win the group.

"As you saw tonight, the competitive level of the whole team is good right now -- it has to be to beat England 4-0."