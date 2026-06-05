Scaloni: Messi 'doing well,' could play in World Cup warmups

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Argentina national team manager Lionel Scaloni said Lionel Messi is improving from muscle fatigue in his left hamstring ahead of the team's World Cup debut on June 16.

The 38-year-old star sustained the injury May 25 while playing his last match with Inter Miami before joining the national team.

"Leo is doing well," Scaloni said Friday. "Leo trained for a part with the group, which is important. He's not fully separated; he's coming along. He may be part of the friendly matches, getting some minutes in these two friendlies. We'll see if it's the one tomorrow or the next one. But he's doing a lot better and that gives us tranquility."

Argentina is preparing to face Honduras on Saturday at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas, in a friendly before concluding preparations for the World Cup with a match against Iceland in Auburn, Alabama, on Tuesday.

Lionel Messi will lead the defending champion Argentina at his record sixth World Cup. Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Argentina players Leandro Paredes, Nahuel Molina, Nico Paz and Gonzalo Montiel are currently training separately from the rest of the squad while undergoing rehabilitation for injuries.

"The boys that are training separately are getting better. When we submitted the list, we knew of their situation. They are OK, but we don't want to take a risk by having them participate in these friendlies. The idea is that they don't play in these friendlies. This one tomorrow for sure. Maybe in the next one there is a possibility for someone to participate but that's the situation."

Scaloni later insisted that the team will not hesitate to replace an injured player on the 26-man World Cup roster if necessary.

"It can happen. Today we have the feeling that the guys are doing well, but what we're completely sure of is that if any one of them is not available, they'll be left out," Scaloni said.

"We have that clear. For now, they're doing well, but we've been monitoring them. When the decisive stage arrives, which is the final week, where they have to ramp up to see if they are 100%, that's when we'll decide, even though it'll hurt a lot if any one of the guys has to be left out."

Argentina will start defending its World Cup crown against Algeria on June 16 in Kansas City before facing Austria and Jordan in Group J.