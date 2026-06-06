Kylian Mbappe at the World Cup: History, results, stats

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Kylian Mbappé burst onto the FIFA World Cup scene in as grand a fashion as any player in the history of the international soccer competition.

The sharpshooting French forward scored his first career World Cup goal in the second match of his tournament debut in 2018. At just 19 years and 183 days, Mbappé became the youngest French goal scorer in World Cup history when he netted the lone goal in France's 1-0 win over Peru.

Mbappé scored four total goals in the 2018 tournament, including a strike in the 65th minute of France's 4-2 victory against Croatia in the final. En route to helping France secure its second World Cup crown (1998), Mbappé joined legendary Brazil forward Pelé (1958) as the only teenagers to score in a World Cup final.

Mbappé continued his offensive excellence on the World Cup stage four years later, scoring eight goals in seven matches in 2022. Three of those goals came in a losing effort against Lionel Messi and Argentina in the final.

Despite Mbappé recording the first hat trick in a World Cup final since England's Geoff Hurst in 1966, France's young star fell just short of emulating Pelé as a champion in his first two World Cup tournaments.

As Mbappé aims to lead France back to soccer's mountaintop, here is a look at his career at the FIFA World Cup.

Tournaments: Three (2018, 2022 and 2026)

Appearances: 14

Minutes: 1,131

Goals: 12

Assists: Two

2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia

▪︎ Seven appearances

▪︎ Four goals

▪︎ Young Player Award

▪︎ France won the title

2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

▪︎ Seven appearances

▪︎ Eight goals, two assists

▪︎ Golden Boot

▪︎ France finished runner-up to Argentina

Check out the ESPN FIFA World Cup hub page for the latest news, scores, stats, schedule, standings and more.