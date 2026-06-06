Transfer rumors, news: Man United target Balde, other left backs

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Manchester United are stepping up interest in various left backs, while Real Madrid's Florentino Perez will bid €150 million for Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise if he wins the club's presidential election this weekend. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

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TRENDING RUMORS

Alejandro Balde is one of a few left backs whom Manchester United are interested in. David Ramirez/Soccrates/Getty Images

- Manchester United are stepping up interest in various left backs, with TEAMtalk reporting interest in three different options for the summer. Newcastle United's Lewis Hall is reported to be the preferred candidate for the role, though his £80 million valuation could restrict any possibility of an exit. Elsewhere, Eintracht Frankfurt defender Nathaniel Brown is also an option, though he has reportedly already agreed to a move to Bayern, and United could also move for Barcelona academy graduate Alejandro Balde as he faces an uncertain future because he has only two years left on his contract.

- Real Madrid will launch a €150 million offer to sign Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise if Florentino Perez wins the club's presidential election this weekend, reports The Guardian. The 79-year-old is standing for reelection against Enrique Riquelme -- who has claimed he will target Erling Haaland and Rodri -- and has made a pledge to offer a fee of €150 million to bring in an unnamed player. While Perez denied this was Olise in his news conference a few days ago, the report claims that the winger is in fact the No. 1 target. The 24-year-old has been a key player for Bayern since signing for €60 million from Crystal Palace in 2024, scoring 42 goals and assisting 54 times in just over 100 appearances.

- Bayern Munich are very interested in signing Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers, according to Christian Falk. The 23-year-old playmaker has impressed plenty of teams over the past season, with 14 goals and 12 assists to his name in all competitions. That has seen links with the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City, while Bayern are also in the mix. However, the report adds that the Bavarian side could find a deal tough due to interest from Premier League clubs.

- Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli is another name on the Bayern short list, as Christian Falk claims that the club have been following the Brazil star for some time. A €50 million fee has been set by the Gunners, amid their own search for another option on the left wing. But a move to Bayern is described as difficult, as Martinelli would not want to be competing with Olise and Luis Díaz for playing time.

- Real Madrid are showing interest in West Ham midfielder Mateus Fernandes this summer, according to AS. The 21-year-old continues to be linked with a move following the Hammers' relegation from the Premier League, with reports claiming that an £80 million valuation has been set. Madrid are the latest team to join the race and join Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United.

ESPN SOURCES

- Tottenham have had an opening offer for Jan Paul van Hecke rejected by Brighton & Hove Albion. Brighton value their center back at between £60 million-£70 million, while Chelsea are tracking the situation and Liverpool have also been credited with an interest in him. Read

- Manchester City have had their opening bid for Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson rejected. City have made the 23-year-old their top summer target and have formalized their interest with an official offer. The bid has been turned down by Forest, but City are expected to return with an improved financial package. Read

- Manchester United have agreed on a deal with Atalanta for midfielder Éderson. Atalanta have accepted an initial £35 million fee with another £4 million in potential performance-related add-ons for the 26-year-old. Read

MAJOR DONE DEALS

- Tottenham have completed the signing of left back Andy Robertson on a free transfer following his departure from Liverpool. Read

- Southampton have signed Canada striker Cyle Larin on a permanent deal from Spanish club RCD Mallorca.

play 0:53 Ogden: West Ham's £80m Fernandes valuation is an 'opening gambit'

OTHER RUMORS

- Bayern are exploring a possible deal to sign Liverpool's 17-year-old winger Rio Ngumoha this summer. (David Ornstein)

- Manchester City are not concerned about the possibility of losing Erling Haaland in the summer market, despite interest from Real Madrid. (TEAMtalk)

- Incoming boss José Mourinho would like Real Madrid to exercise the €9 million return clause in Nico Paz's contract at Como, following an impressive campaign for the 21-year-old Argentina international. (Nicolo Schira)

- Chelsea are looking at reviving their interest in AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan, after attempting to land the 30-year-old last summer. (Calciomercato)

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- Everton have made contact with Middlesbrough over a deal to sign midfielder Hayden Hackney. The 23-year-old is open to joining the Toffees, after missing out on promotion to the Premier League this season, but there are other clubs circling a possible move. (David Ornstein)

- Benfica defender Tomas Araujo is on Bayern's short list, with the 24-year-old viewed as a target if players leave in the defensive ranks. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Victor Munoz has emerged as a target for Newcastle to replace Anthony Gordon. The 22-year-old winger has been linked with a host of other clubs too, following an impressive campaign with Osasuna that has led to him joining up with Spain for the World Cup. (Telegraph)

- Newcastle have shortlisted Atalanta center back Giorgio Scalvini, with the 22-year-old emerging as a key target for the club. (Ekrem Konur)

- Premier League sides Aston Villa and Leeds are tracking a move for Roony Bardghji. The Sweden forward is set to leave Barcelona, with the club yet to decide whether that will be on loan or permanently. (Ekrem Konur)

- Real Madrid playmaker Brahim Diaz is a transfer target for Serie A sides Juventus and AS Roma, with the 26-year-old uncertain over his future at the club. (Nicolo Schira)