How can Iceland's women compete with Europe's top nations?

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A spot at the 2027 World Cup would be a major boost for women's football in Iceland. Naomi Baker - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

REYKJAVÍK, Iceland -- Iceland's national stadium, Laugardalsvöllur, sits on the edge of the capital Reykjavík, framed by mountains on one side and the North Atlantic on the other. It is football played on the fringes of the Arctic Circle.

The country's entire population is little more than 390,000 -- roughly the size of Arlington, Texas (394,000). Nearly two-thirds of Icelanders live in and around Reykjavík, leaving a soccer talent pool comparable to that of Boise, Idaho, tasked with producing a national team capable of competing with Europe's elite.

Yet during a 2027 World Cup qualifier on a sunny mid-April evening, just before the 21-hour-long summer days set in, the gap between Iceland and reigning European champions England was barely visible. Indeed, Iceland pushed the Lionesses to the limit before eventually falling to a narrow 1-0 defeat. England were victorious, but the hosts created chances, defended resolutely and, on balance, Thorsteinn Halldórsson's side could justifiably have left with a point or even snatched a win themselves.

That result left their World Cup hopes hanging by a thread, but the performance was impressive given their many disadvantages. Iceland is geographically isolated, endures long, dark winters with temperatures below freezing for months at a time, and lacks the population base to compete with the sport's major nations.

So by most conventional measures, Iceland should never be a success story in women's football. Except, for a period in the early 2000s, when it was.

Iceland came close to beating England in April, but just fell short. Hulda Margret/Getty Images

Ahead of the times

It was a surprising opportunity that brought former England goalkeeper Rachel Brown-Finnis to a club in Iceland in 2003. Many of the modern game's most dominant countries were barely awake to the prospect of women's football at the time. That included in England, where women's football was still recovering from the hangover of a 50-year legal ban, which relegated the sport to little more than a side gig.

Iceland, though, provided an opportunity rarely provided elsewhere: To be paid to play football.

Fresh from five years in the United States on a college scholarship, Brown-Finnis had returned to England and signed for Everton. But the contrast between the two was stark: Her scholarship in the U.S. felt like a full-time professional job -- her expenses were covered, and her main focus was football -- while England was playing catch up.

Despite already being an England international, opportunities within the women's game remained limited. English clubs could rarely afford to provide housing, let alone pay their players, and representing England came with no financial reward. Having moved back in with her parents, Brown-Finnis was receiving benefits while trying to balance life around training three times a week in Liverpool, an hour from home. A full-time job was impossible alongside her football commitments.

Everton had established links with Icelandic side Íþróttabandalag Vestmannaeyja (ÍBV), based in Vestmannaeyjar -- a small archipelago off Iceland's south coast. Several players were heading there for the summer season and the club needed a goalkeeper; Brown-Finnis rarely turned down a new experience, so she packed her bags.

"I thought it was on the mainland of Iceland," Brown-Finnis tells ESPN. "When we landed and then got on a ferry, that was the first time I thought, 'Where are we going?'"

Vestmannaeyjar is home to around 5,000 people and dominated by dramatic volcanic landscapes; the team's manager also happened to be the island's only dentist.

"They were nuts about handball and football," Brown-Finnis says. "[ÍBV] had a men's professional team and they had a women's semi-professional team. At the time, I was getting paid more, because I got paid nothing playing in England. So I was getting the chance to go and spend the summer somewhere totally different, continuing to play football somewhere that I'd never been to before."

For Brown-Finnis, it was about more than just football, as she was immersed in a culture unlike anything she had experienced before.

"It was an exciting opportunity," she says. "The accommodation was provided, and I had a part-time job [maintaining gardens alongside Everton teammate Sammy Britton] on the island.

"Everybody had a job, so they put us in charge of gardening duties. Each day we'd get a list of streets and addresses, load up our little pickup truck with our lawnmower and our strimmer to take on the task of the weekly grass cutting on the island. It was great fun because we loved being outdoors. It gave us the chance to explore, meet people and feel part of the community."

Former England goalkeeper Rachel Brown-Finnis blazed a trail in Iceland. Paul Gilham/Getty Images

Even travelling to away matches felt like an adventure. Every away game involved getting on a flight or ferry, which often meant boarding a tiny six-seater aircraft to reach the mainland. The aircraft would shuttle players across in multiple trips, with kit bags squeezed into a compartment little bigger than a car boot. The alternative was a lengthy ferry crossing. "Our runway was only about 100 yards long," she says. "The planes had bench seats down either side and one seat next to the pilot. Everything was an adventure just getting from A to B. It was exciting because it was stuff I'd never experienced before."

Once on the mainland, there was still the job of getting around, which often added several hours in a coach to their already lengthy journeys. Indeed, one of Brown-Finnis' earliest training sessions involved climbing the island's active volcano before taking part in drills on its slopes.

"They said, 'Right, we're going to walk to the top of the volcano,' and I thought 'Good one'," she says. They were not joking. They put slalom poles in a sort of zigzag down the volcano and outfield players had to jump tackle around the slalom poles or the goalkeepers dived, got up, dived, all down the mountain -- run, run, run, dive, slide around. It was brilliant. "I've done so many years of pretty much the same type of training that this was just like, 'wow, how cool is this diving down the mountain for goalie training?' Things like that are etched in my memory."

At that stage of her career, England felt restrictive compared to the opportunities she had found abroad. Conditions would eventually improve; England players began receiving payments, training schedules expanded, and greater investment in sports science, strength and conditioning followed. But by then Iceland had already become a formative chapter in Brown-Finnis' life, and when the opportunity arose to return the following summer, she did not hesitate.

Iceland's willingness to provide playing opportunities, accommodation and a semi-professional environment for overseas players was ahead of its time. Yet the country's domestic league or international team never developed into a major force capable of competing consistently with nations such as England, Germany or, later, Spain.

Now the model of sending players abroad and attracting foreign talent has become a cornerstone of player development across women's football in Europe, particularly in leagues like Sweden. But Iceland have been left behind.

At the summit

Brazilian superstar Marta played in Sweden early in her career. Bongarts/Getty Images

At the turn of the century, the Nordics -- a cultural region in Northern Europe and North America that includes Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden and Greenland -- sat at the summit of women's football.

Sweden were among the game's original national powerhouses, winning the inaugural European Championship in 1984 and reaching multiple major finals throughout the 1990s and early 2000s; Norway claimed the World Cup in 1995 and an Olympic gold medal five years later, while Finland also punched above its weight on the international stage.

At club level, Swedish football set the standard. Umeå, spearheaded by Brazilian superstar Marta, won the UEFA Women's Cup in both 2003 and 2004.

"Nordic countries had always been well ahead in that period of time," Brown-Finnis says. "As far as participation goes, it was completely normal in Sweden, Norway and Iceland for girls to play football just as freely as boys."

For decades, that culture gave those nations an advantage; participation rates were among the highest in Europe and pathways into the sport were well established long before many larger footballing nations invested seriously in the women's game.

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But while the Nordics helped build the foundations of modern women's football, its countries have struggled to keep pace with the professional era. Today, the region remains competitive internationally, yet the idea of a Swedish, Norwegian or Icelandic club lifting the Women's Champions League feels increasingly remote. As investment has flooded into England, Spain, France and Germany, the balance of power has shifted south.

The decline has not been dramatic, but gradual. Year by year, the financial gap between the Nordic leagues and Europe's elite has widened; wealthier clubs have built state-of-the-art facilities, expanded professional academies and dramatically increased player salaries. Nordic leagues, operating in smaller markets and with fewer commercial opportunities, have found themselves unable to compete. But they have adapted.

Sweden and Norway in particular have carved out a role as two of Europe's most productive talent factories. Rather than being able to compete financially with the Women's Super League (WSL) or Liga F, their clubs increasingly focus on developing young players before moving them on them abroad, a model that has become vital for survival.

Scandinavian footballers are highly sought after in England, where their technical education, tactical understanding and experience in competitive senior environments make them attractive recruits. The pathway is also helped by Governing Body Endorsement (GBE) regulations, which often make it easier for players from established football nations to qualify for moves to the WSL.

The relationship is mutually beneficial: English clubs gain access to talented players, while those players receive opportunities to compete in some of the world's most professional environments. The cost, however, is borne by the leagues they leave behind.

Over the past decade, Sweden's Damallsvenskan and Norway's Toppserien have increasingly become feeder leagues for the WSL, NWSL and other major European competitions. Clubs regularly lose their best players long before they reach their peaks, often because the incoming transfer fees are too significant to reject.

Scandinavian clubs identify talent, provide first-team opportunities and raise the transfer values of their players before wealthier leagues arrive with offers that are difficult to match. Transfer income helps sustain operations, but it also prevents clubs from building squads capable of consistently challenging Europe's elite.

The inaugural Women's Europa Cup in 2025-26 was contested by two Swedish teams -- Hammarby and BK Häcken. Although Häcken won the competition, the €450,000 ($522,472) prize money did not cover the costs of competing in the tournament and was insufficient to transform the club's financial position at all.

This leaves Nordic football in a delicate position. The region continues to produce elite players at a remarkable rate, but retaining them has become increasingly difficult. Without the financial resources available elsewhere, clubs face a constant balancing act between developing talent and losing it.

So, what next?

Iceland's football teams are fighting against the tide, but have hope for the future. Hulda Margret/Getty Images

Replicating Sweden's model will not be straightforward for Iceland. The country's small population is a significant disadvantage when it comes to creating the kind of production line of young talent that has helped Sweden establish itself.

Icelandic players possess many of the physical attributes that have made Scandinavians so highly regarded across Europe, yet limited developmental pathways at younger ages have contributed to a cycle which has seen Iceland struggle to keep pace with more established football nations.

In many ways, Iceland is still at the beginning of its journey. The women's league, which began as an indoor competition in 1971 before expanding into an eight-team outdoor league a year later, remains semi-professional. Only a small number of players can make a full-time living from football, with many still relying on second jobs to supplement their income.

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In Iceland's current national team, the majority of players are at solid but relatively modest, mid-table European clubs such as FC Cologne, Madrid CFF and Inter Milan. Only two are playing for established elite sides: captain and record appearance-holder Glódís Perla Viggósdóttir (Bayern Munich) and young striker Sveindís Jónsdóttir (Angel City). The lack of players at the very highest level makes it harder for Iceland to raise the profile of the women's game and inspire the next generation.

It is also hard to progress for the country's leading clubs to progress in Europe. While Valur have become regular participants in the UWCL qualifying rounds, they have not progressed to the main competition since 2012 -- with a decade-long absence following a round of 32 finish in 2011-12. Though, this year, Breiðablik reached the quarterfinals of the inaugural Europa Cup, where they were eliminated by eventual champions: BK Häcken, of Sweden.

That is exactly why UEFA adopted a second European competition that focuses on countries with lower coefficients -- as opposed to adding third-fifth placed teams from more-established leagues -- and it will help nations with less resources to evolve, which is an encouraging sign for the future of the game.

Qualification for the 2027 World Cup (in what would be Iceland's first appearance at the final tournament since entering qualification in 1995) would raise the stakes significantly, but it's a tough road ahead. After being paired in a qualifying group with Spain and England, the team will finish third (after beating Ukraine 1-0 on Friday night) and enter the playoff draw on June 18 where two rounds of ties will decide seven World Cup berths.

Realistically, reaching the World Cup would not transform Icelandic football overnight, but it could provide a valuable catalyst. Participation levels among girls are already high; success on the international stage could help convert that enthusiasm into a stronger talent pipeline and lay the foundations for a more sustainable long-term model. It would take time, but if Iceland are to build on their successes of the past, then it's the next logical step to take. Now they just have to take it.