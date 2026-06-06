David Sullivan steps down as West Ham chairman in wake of 'serious historic allegations'

David Sullivan has stepped down as chairman of West Ham with immediate effect.

The 77-year-old has said he is leaving his role of 16 years to fight "false allegations" about his private life.

He said: "After very careful consideration and with a heavy heart, I have decided to resign as joint-chair and director of West Ham United FC with immediate effect.

"This has been an incredibly painful decision to make, but it is one made out of love, respect, and responsibility toward a football club and a fan base that deserve absolute unity and focus moving forward."

West Ham announced that interim chief executive officer Karim Virani, reporting into the current board of directors, will continue to be responsible for leading the club's day-to-day operations.

A club statement said: "West Ham United can confirm that Joint-Chair David Sullivan has stepped down from his position with immediate effect.

"Mr Sullivan has also resigned as a director of both WH Holding Limited and West Ham United Football Club, having been made aware of the impending publication of serious historic allegations.

"It is understood none of the allegations relate to West Ham United or any of its operations."

A BBC spokesperson said in a statement that "BBC Panorama and The Times newspaper have been working together on a joint investigation into the behaviour of David Sullivan," which is due to be broadcast and published on Monday.

David Sullivan has stepped down from his role after 16 years as West Ham chairman. Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Sullivan and business partner David Gold completed their takeover of West Ham after selling Birmingham, and brought Karren Brady with them as vice-chairman.

Their tenure oversaw the unpopular move from Upton Park to the former Olympic Stadium in 2016, making the three of them the focus of numerous anti-board protests among club's supporters.

Gold died in 2023 aged 86, while Baroness Brady left her role before the end of a challenging season which ended in relegation from the Premier League.

"None of these allegations relate to my more than 30 years in football," Sullivan said.

"West Ham United has been one of the greatest passions and privileges of my life. I care deeply about the club, its supporters, its players, its staff, and its future.

"At what is already a challenging and important time for the club, I refuse to allow personal matters concerning me to become an unnecessary distraction or a source of instability."

West Ham say they will give "an update on the future structure of the board of directors in due course, but will make no further comment at this time."

Czech businessman Daniel Kretinsky bought a 27% stake in the club in 2021 and is reportedly set to increase his stake.