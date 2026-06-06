France vs Northern Ireland: Kick-off time, how to watch, stats, team news

Open Extended Reactions

France host Northern Ireland at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Lille on Monday night, in an international friendly that will act as Didier Deschamps' side's final match before the World Cup.

While Northern Ireland missed out on the 48-team tournament in the U.S. following a 0-2 loss to Italy in the playoffs, their hosts rank as one of the World Cup's pre-tournament favourites.

Michael O'Neill's side come into this game on the back of an impressive 1-0 win over Guinea, despite featuring a much-changed XI full of youngsters and going down to 10 men in the second half. Deschamps also made a raft of changes against the Ivory Coast, but saw his side suffer a shock 1-2 defeat.

The two teams have met twice in World Cups previously, once in 1958 (a 4-0 win for France) and once in 1982 (a 4-1 win for France).

Here's everything you need to know about Monday's game.

How to watch:

The match will be available on BBC Three for most of the UK and BBC Two in Northern Ireland, TF1 and myCanal in France, Fox Sports 2 in the U.S., Stan Sport in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date, kick-off time: Monday, June 8, 8:10 p.m. BST (9:10 p.m. CEST, 3:10 pm EDT, 5:10 am AEST, Tuesday)

Venue: Decathlon Arena -- Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille.

Referee: Sascha Stegemann (Germany)

VAR: Christian Dingert (Germany)

Team News

France

William Saliba, D: OUT

Northern Ireland

Dan Ballard, D: OUT

Paddy McNair, D: OUT

Conor Bradley, D: OUT

Talking Points

Deschamps has minor concerns ahead of World Cup

A 1-2 loss to the Ivory Coast wasn't exactly ideal preparation for Deschamps ahead of the World Cup, but the French manager will perhaps be glad to get the chance to iron out problems.

The raft of changes he made in the second half left France looking disjointed and their opponents capitalised. There was further concern with Ibrahima Konaté not looking at his best, while William Saliba remains out injured.

Despite the big names on the pitch going forward, the likes of Kylian Mbappé, Rayan Cherki, Marcus Thuram, Michael Olise, Bradley Barcola, Jean-Philippe Mateta and Maghnes Akliouche only managed 0.88 xG between them. Ousmane Dembélé and Désiré Doué did not feature owing to their Champions League exertions with Paris Saint-Germain, but Deschamps ought to be concerned at the lack of attacking impetus.

Northern Ireland will represent easier opposition than World Cup-bound Ivory Coast, but France cannot afford complacency as they bid to make the final of the World Cup for the third consecutive time.

O'Neill building next generation with an eye on Euro 2028

Northern Ireland's last appearance at a major international tournament was in Euro 2016, and after missing out on the World Cup this summer, their focus is firmly on Euro 2028.

O'Neill surprised many by opting for the Northern Ireland job instead of Blackburn Rovers, but can now build with an eye on the future. It was evident in his squad for the game against Guinea, as he fielded the nation's youngest starting XI since World War Two. The likes of Tom Atcheson (who scored and was sent off), Arsenal teenager Ceadach O'Neill and Liverpool youngster Kieran Morrison were name-checked by their manager for impressive performances.

However, without the likes of Dan Ballard and Conor Bradley in defence, Northern Ireland will certainly have their task cut out for them against France. Yet, the lack of expectations could prove beneficial, as they chase an almighty shock.