Group D at the 2026 World Cup: Teams, records, stats to know

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The 2026 World Cup group stage is divided into 12 groups of four teams each.

Here are key facts about 2026's Group D in the World Cup.

Group D

USA (USA)

Nicknames(s) : USMNT, The Stars and Stripes, The Yanks

FIFA World Ranking : 16th

Appearances : 12 (1930, 1934, 1950, 1990, 1994, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2022, 2026)

Active Consecutive Appearances : 2 (2022, 2026)

Best Finish : Third Place (1930)

Record (W-D-L) : 9-8-20

Top Scorer : Landon Donovan - 5

Top Scorer in Single Tournament : Bert Patenaude - 4 (1930)

Oldest Scorer : Tom Florie - 32y-210d (1930 vs Belgium)

Youngest Scorer : Julian Green - 19y-25d (2014 vs Belgium)

Fact: Tim Howard holds the record for most saves in a World Cup match (15), a 2-1 Round of 16 loss to Belgium in 2014 (since 1966).

Paraguay (PAR)

Nicknames(s) : La Albirroja (The White and Red), Los Guaraníes (The Guaraníes)

FIFA World Ranking : 40th

Appearances : 9 (1930, 1950, 1958, 1986, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2026)

Active Consecutive Appearances : 1 (2026)

Best Finish : Quarterfinals (2010)

Record (W-D-L) : 7-10-10

Top Scorer : Nelson Cuevas - 3

Top Scorer in Single Tournament : Jose Parodi, Juan Aguero, Jorge Romero, Florencio Amarilla (all in 1958), Roberto Cabanas & Julio Cesar Romero (both in 1986), Nelson Cuevas (2002) - all tied at 2

Oldest Scorer : Jorge Campos - 31y-305d (2002 vs Slovenia)

Youngest Scorer : Cayetano Re - 20y-124d (1958 vs Scotland)

Fact: Paraguay's first World Cup match was against the United States in 1930 at the inaugural World Cup - a 3-0 defeat.

Australia (AUS)

Nicknames(s) : Socceroos

FIFA World Ranking : 27th

Appearances : 7 (1974, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022, 2026)

Active Consecutive Appearances : 6 (2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022, 2026)

Best Finish : Round of 16 (2x - 2006, 2022)

Record (W-D-L) : 4-4-12

Top Scorer : Tim Cahill - 5

Top Scorer in Single Tournament : Tim Cahill (2006, 2014), Brett Holman (2010), Mile Jedinak (2018) with 2

Oldest Scorer : Tim Cahill - 34y-194d (2014 vs Netherlands)

Youngest Scorer : Brett Holman - 26y-84d (2010 vs Ghana)

Fact: Australia has qualified for the World Cup for two different confederations (OFC - 1974 and 2006, AFC - 2010-2026).

Türkiye (TUR)

Nicknames(s) : Ay-Yıldızlılar (The Crescent-Stars)

FIFA World Ranking : 22nd

Appearances : 3 (1954, 2002, 2026)

Active Consecutive Appearances : 1 (2026)

Best Finish : Third Place (2002)

Record (W-D-L) : 5-1-4

Top Scorer : Suat Mamat, Buhran Sargun, Ilhan Mansiz - 3

Top Scorer in Single Tournament : Suat Mamat & Buhran Sargun (1954), Ilhan Mansiz (2002) - 3

Oldest Scorer : Bülent Korkmaz - 33y, 201d (2002)

Youngest Scorer : Emre Belozoglu - 21y. 275d (2002)

Fact: Hakan Sükür has the record for fastest goal scored in World Cup history - 10.89 seconds in the 3rd place match against South Korea in 2002.

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