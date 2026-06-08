Group D at the 2026 World Cup: Teams, records, stats to know

The 2026 World Cup group stage is divided into 12 groups of four teams each.
Here are key facts about 2026's Group D in the World Cup.
Group D
USA (USA)
Nicknames(s): USMNT, The Stars and Stripes, The Yanks
FIFA World Ranking: 16th
Appearances: 12 (1930, 1934, 1950, 1990, 1994, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2022, 2026)
Active Consecutive Appearances: 2 (2022, 2026)
Best Finish: Third Place (1930)
Record (W-D-L): 9-8-20
Top Scorer: Landon Donovan - 5
Top Scorer in Single Tournament: Bert Patenaude - 4 (1930)
Oldest Scorer: Tom Florie - 32y-210d (1930 vs Belgium)
Youngest Scorer: Julian Green - 19y-25d (2014 vs Belgium)
Fact: Tim Howard holds the record for most saves in a World Cup match (15), a 2-1 Round of 16 loss to Belgium in 2014 (since 1966).
Paraguay (PAR)
Nicknames(s): La Albirroja (The White and Red), Los Guaraníes (The Guaraníes)
FIFA World Ranking: 40th
Appearances: 9 (1930, 1950, 1958, 1986, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2026)
Active Consecutive Appearances: 1 (2026)
Best Finish: Quarterfinals (2010)
Record (W-D-L): 7-10-10
Top Scorer: Nelson Cuevas - 3
Top Scorer in Single Tournament: Jose Parodi, Juan Aguero, Jorge Romero, Florencio Amarilla (all in 1958), Roberto Cabanas & Julio Cesar Romero (both in 1986), Nelson Cuevas (2002) - all tied at 2
Oldest Scorer: Jorge Campos - 31y-305d (2002 vs Slovenia)
Youngest Scorer: Cayetano Re - 20y-124d (1958 vs Scotland)
Fact: Paraguay's first World Cup match was against the United States in 1930 at the inaugural World Cup - a 3-0 defeat.
Australia (AUS)
Nicknames(s): Socceroos
FIFA World Ranking: 27th
Appearances: 7 (1974, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022, 2026)
Active Consecutive Appearances: 6 (2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022, 2026)
Best Finish: Round of 16 (2x - 2006, 2022)
Record (W-D-L): 4-4-12
Top Scorer: Tim Cahill - 5
Top Scorer in Single Tournament: Tim Cahill (2006, 2014), Brett Holman (2010), Mile Jedinak (2018) with 2
Oldest Scorer: Tim Cahill - 34y-194d (2014 vs Netherlands)
Youngest Scorer: Brett Holman - 26y-84d (2010 vs Ghana)
Fact: Australia has qualified for the World Cup for two different confederations (OFC - 1974 and 2006, AFC - 2010-2026).
Türkiye (TUR)
Nicknames(s): Ay-Yıldızlılar (The Crescent-Stars)
FIFA World Ranking: 22nd
Appearances: 3 (1954, 2002, 2026)
Active Consecutive Appearances: 1 (2026)
Best Finish: Third Place (2002)
Record (W-D-L): 5-1-4
Top Scorer: Suat Mamat, Buhran Sargun, Ilhan Mansiz - 3
Top Scorer in Single Tournament: Suat Mamat & Buhran Sargun (1954), Ilhan Mansiz (2002) - 3
Oldest Scorer: Bülent Korkmaz - 33y, 201d (2002)
Youngest Scorer: Emre Belozoglu - 21y. 275d (2002)
Fact: Hakan Sükür has the record for fastest goal scored in World Cup history - 10.89 seconds in the 3rd place match against South Korea in 2002.
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