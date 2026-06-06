England 1-0 New Zealand: Kane header lands Three Lions win in pre-World Cup friendly - as it happened

Tuchel 'concerned' about Miami pitch for England vs New Zealand friendly (1:54)

Open Extended Reactions

Harry Kane's header handed England a 1-0 win against New Zealand in their penultimate pre-World Cup friendly before the tournament gets under way next week.

Thomas Tuchel changed the entire team at half time, as players navigated the sweltering temperatures in Florida in attempt to impress the England boss.

The Three Lions face Costa Rica on Wednesday in their final friendly before the big World Cup opener against Croatia on June 17.

Re-live the action below.

- Meet England's 2026 World Cup squad: All 26 players picked by Thomas Tuchel and why

- England at the 2026 World Cup: Schedule, results, how to watch, news, analysis, injuries, more