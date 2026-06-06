Iran says U.S. has denied visas to key World Cup officials

ANTALYA, Turkey -- Iran's soccer federation has accused the United States of "vindictive behavior" after saying that visas were refused for "key managerial and administrative members" of its World Cup team.

The Iran Football Federation's secretary-general, Hedayat Mombeini, and its vice president, Mehdi Mohammad Nabi, were among 14 backroom staff and officials without U.S. visas before games in Los Angeles and Seattle, according to Iranian state television.

It was unclear whether the federation's president, Mehdi Taj, had been issued a visa.

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Iran's team set off from Turkey for its training base in Mexico on Saturday before three group matches in the United States later this month. Officials who have been denied visas were due to travel to Mexico while efforts continued to obtain them, Iranian news agency Tasnim reported.

The team's participation in the World Cup has been complicated by the Iran war. Problems with processing visas had earlier led Iran to move its training base from Tucson, Arizona, to Tijuana, Mexico, which is on the border with California.

The decision to deny visas to some members of Iran's entourage had "effectively denied the Iranian national team the opportunity for a level playing field and a competition free from discrimination," according to a statement on the federation's website. It added that the federation would pursue the matter through world soccer authority FIFA.

The Iranian Embassy in Ankara, meanwhile, responded to an earlier social media post from U.S. Ambassador Tom Barrack, in which he congratulated his embassy staff for processing the Iran team's visas.

"You cannot whitewash conduct that violates FIFA regulations and breaches the United States' host obligations merely by praising yourselves," the Iranian post read. "This represents the worst possible form of politically biased interference in sport."

Mehdi Taj, right, is the president of the Iran Football Federation. Saeid Zareian/picture alliance via Getty Images

A U.S. official confirmed to ABC News on Friday that all players on the Iranian team were approved for visas. The Associated Press reported that a U.S. official said visas had been issued for players, coaches, trainers and some support staff, while another official suggested that some applicants affiliated with the team had been rejected for requesting visas "under false pretenses."

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to discuss the visas publicly.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Tuesday that the Iranian delegation would be monitored closely for anyone with ties to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

"We have no problem with the athletes, as we stated earlier, or their support staff," Rubio said during a House Appropriations subcommittee hearing. "But what we're not going to allow is for them to embed in their delegation a bunch of people that we know have nothing to do with athletics and have ties to the IRGC or things of that nature.

"So we were going to watch that very closely, and we'll continue to watch that very closely."

The squad has been preparing for the World Cup at a training camp in Antalya. The team said that it has already received visas from the Mexican Embassy in Ankara.

The players, dressed in blue blazers over white T-shirts, left the luxury Mardan Palace hotel in Antalya on Saturday afternoon. They boarded a private jet at the Mediterranean city's airport and were due to fly directly to Mexico.

Iran plays its first two games in Inglewood, California, against New Zealand on June 15, and Belgium six days later, then heads to Seattle to face Egypt on June 26. Iran and the U.S. could meet in the round of 32 on July 3 in Arlington, Texas, if both teams come second in their groups.

In March, U.S. President Donald Trump had discouraged Iran from participating in the tournament, saying he didn't think it was "appropriate" and raising concerns over players' "life and safety." A day later, Iran's national team pushed back, saying "no one can exclude" it from playing.

Iran finalized its team Monday, including 17 home-based players whose clubs haven't played since February because of the war. Star forward Sardar Azmoun was dropped in March, reportedly because of a social media post that angered Iranian authorities during the war.

Iran's sports minister said in March that it would "not be possible" for the team to participate in the World Cup, but the republic's soccer federation said in May that it was moving ahead with a team. The federation had insisted that all players and staff be granted visas, including those who had military service in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.