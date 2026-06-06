Argentina defender Leonardo Balerdi suffers calf injury, out of World Cup

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Argentina defender Leonardo Balerdi has been ruled out of the World Cup due to a calf injury.

The Marseille captain was part of the 26-man squad who flew to Argentina's training camp in Kansas City, but he will play no part in the nation's attempt to defend its World Cup title.

"Defender Leonardo Balerdi suffered a muscle injury in the soleus of his right leg and will not be able to be part of the squad that will play the World Cup," Argentina confirmed on X on Saturday. "Chin up, stay strong, and a speedy recovery, Flaco!"

Leonardo Balerdi has 11 caps for Argentina. (Photo by Franklin Jacome/Getty Images)

Balerdi, who has never featured at a World Cup, made seven appearances in Argentina's qualification campaign, three of which were starts. He has 11 caps in total.

"Yesterday we had the hope that Leo Balerdi wasn't injured, but unfortunately it was confirmed and we had to drop him. We did it with all the pain in the world," Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni said on Saturday after his team's friendly win over Honduras.

He was coming into the summer on the back of a successful season with Marseille in which he made 36 appearances in all competitions, scoring one goal.

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Argentina are well-stocked at centre back, with Lisandro Martínez, Cristian Romero, Nicolás Otamendi and Facundo Medina all having made the squad.

Scaloni will now have to select Balerdi's replacement. Marcos Senesi and Lucas Martínez Quarta have both played for Argentina this year.