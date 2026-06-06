Is the USMNT ready for the World Cup? After loss to Germany, the jury's still out

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CHICAGO -- Results matter most, and the United States men's national team didn't get what it hoped for in that regard in its pre-World Cup sendoff game, a 2-1 loss to Germany in Chicago on Saturday. But the Americans dictated the tenor of the match for much of the 90 minutes.

As has been the case for many recent matches, finishing made the difference -- the U.S. didn't do quite enough of it, and opponents did plenty.

After an early glitch led to a free Kai Havertz header and goal for the visitors, the U.S. established control around the 10th minute and rode it out for the rest of the first half. Antonee Robinson's wonder strike tied the match in the 37th minute, and the U.S. continued to create more dangerous opportunities (and earn plenty of corners).

But in the 57th minute, just as a number of stars were getting ready to leave the pitch, a long sequence of passes resulted in Havertz finding a surprisingly open Leroy Sané at the top of the box. The Galatasaray veteran gave Germany a lead it wouldn't relinquish. Backups for both teams created some late chances, and Giovanni Reyna, Joe Scally and Brenden Aaronson forced late saves from Germany's Oliver Baumann.

"I think it was an even game," U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino said afterward. "If you see the stats, some of the stats [were] for us. I am so happy with the commitment and ... how the reaction was [after the early goal]."

The U.S. has played four consecutive matches against teams in the top 15 of FIFA's rankings, winning one and losing three. In terms of chance creation, the team fared well, attempting shots worth 5.6 expected goals (xG) to opponents' 6.2. But opponents finished their chances at a far higher level and scored 11 goals to the USMNT's six. There's perhaps some poor fortune in there for the Americans, but there's no questioning that moments of defensive inattention have proved terribly costly.

When the results and the advanced stats disagree, you can basically see whatever you want to see. But the U.S. certainly provided reasons for both encouragement and frustration before the team's first World Cup game Friday against Paraguay.

Tyler Adams, Christian Pulisic and Sergino Dest, left to right, are among the players whom Mauricio Pochettino will be counting on when the World Cup begins next week. Omar Vega/USSF/Getty Images

Antonee Robinson steals the show

In the first half, Germany attempted to attack quite often through Sané on the right wing, but Robinson mostly stonewalled him; he was one of the best players in the match even before his incredible equalizer. In 63 minutes, he led the team with 12 defensive interventions and six ball recoveries while also creating three chances (tied for the most on the team with Malik Tillman) and scoring the only goal.

"He was unreal," midfielder Tyler Adams said after the match. "I told him after he scored, I was like, 'Can you save that for next weekend?'" It was Robinson's second national-team goal from more than 20 meters out and third goal scored off a volley.

Robinson appeared to be cramping at the end of his shift, but there shouldn't be any longer-term concerns. "He'll be fine," Adams said. "I was like, 'Bro, you've been in England too long. You're [playing] in the MLS heat.'"

Defensive breakdowns continue

For the fourth straight match, U.S. opponents finished at a higher level than xG suggested they should have, but there's no question that poor defensive execution has been hurting the cause, especially in the absence of center back Chris Richards. On Germany's first goal, Adams committed an unnecessary foul to give Joshua Kimmich a very good free-kick opportunity, and Miles Robinson lost Havertz, Germany's most dangerous attacker on set pieces, in the box for a free header.

On the second goal, Germany unleashed a lovely passing sequence, but the Americans were a step slow for the first time in nearly an hour. They were punished for it.

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A good response to (self-created) adversity

Against a high-caliber team, giving up an early goal can lead to a landslide effect. But the U.S. established its footing and created most of the chances for the rest of the first half.

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Christian Pulisic completed a pair of aggressive send-off performances, attempting a team-high 18 ground duels and pushing the ball relentlessly: He finished with a team-high six progressive carries and a total carry distance of 217 meters.

Meanwhile, three bench players tested Baumann, and another substitute, wingback Max Arfsten, completed four progressive carries with a total carry distance of 106 meters in just 18 minutes.

In all, Pochettino was satisfied with the team's fight.

"Here we are not talking about the quality of the coaching staff, the quality of the strategy, the plan, the tactics, it's about culture," he said after the match. "If you don't have the energy, you have the commitment, you don't have the trust, the confidence, all the values that are really important in that sport, it's impossible to play."