Norway soccer team dresses up as Vikings before 2026 World Cup

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Team Norway is going a-viking for the 2026 World Cup.

Last week, the team members released a series of photos depicting them in full battle regalia, courtesy of photographer David Yarrow. Norway's squad posed on the beach, in front of three Viking longships like the ones the historical raiders might have used on the coast of England during the early Middle Ages.

Norwegian star Erling Haaland also got his own individual photo, wielding a sword and shield with his long hair unbound. The prolific Manchester City forward scored 27 goals with eight assists in 34 starts in the 2025-26 season.

Erling Haaland looked the part of a Viking huscarl in Team Norway's photo shoot. @davidyarrow

Norway's World Cup will begin against Iraq on June 16 at 6 p.m. ET. They will also face France and Senegal in Group I. The Norwegians are currently at 35-1 odds to win the World Cup.