Transfer rumors, news: Arsenal, PSG to fight for Gibbs-White

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Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White is on the radar of Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain, while Real Madrid are considering a move for PSG winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

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TRENDING RUMORS

Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White had a fine season but was omitted from the England squad for the World Cup. Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

- Arsenal could face strong competition from Paris Saint-Germain for the signature of Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White this summer, The Sun has revealed. The Gunners are on the search for attacking reinforcements during the offseason, and could turn to the Forest captain if a deal for Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers proves to be unfeasible. However, PSG are also tracking the development of Gibbs-White, who scored 15 goals in the Premier League this term, though he is is under contract until June 2028 and won't be easy to prize away from the East Midlands club.

- Real Madrid are considering a move for Paris Saint-Germain winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, according to TEAMtalk. The Georgia international has emerged as a potential marquee target for the Spanish giants, with club president Florentino Pérez reported to be a keen admirer, and Pérez recently hinted he'd be willing to sanction a transfer bid in excess of €150 million for a mystery "Galactico" signing. Given Kvaratskhelia's status as one of Europe's top attacking talents, Madrid will almost certainly have to smash their existing transfer record to get the deal done and it could also depend on whether Pérez wins the ongoing presidential elections.

- If he does, then his choice to be the next Real Madrid head coach, José Mourinho, is keen on signing Bernardo Silva after the midfielder left Manchester City exit, AS reports. The Portugal international is yet to announce his next career step, with his immediate focus being this summer's World Cup, though Juventus and Atlético Madrid are keen. Silva, 31, has also been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona, although it remains to be seen whether the Catalan giants will swoop for him after the recent €70 million signing of Newcastle United forward Anthony Gordon.

- Tottenham Hotspur could sign Manchester City winger Savinho as part of a major recruitment drive under new boss Roberto De Zerbi after narrowly avoiding relegation, according to The Daily Mirror. Spurs have drawn up a shortlist of targets as they look to strengthen across several positions, with Savinho among the names under consideration. The club have already completed the signing of former Liverpool left back Andy Robertson, 32, and are expected to remain active in the market throughout the summer.

- Arsenal have made an approach to sign teenage Paris Saint-Germain defender Emmanuel Mbemba on a free transfer this summer, says the BBC. The 18-year-old, who has been offered a new contract by PSG, is considering a move to England after Arsenal made early contact and outlined their development pathway. Mbemba is said to favor a switch to north London, which would see him initially go out on loan in Europe before acquiring a work permit to play in the Premier League.

ESPN SOURCES

- Tottenham have had an opening offer for Jan Paul van Hecke rejected by Brighton & Hove Albion. Brighton value their center back at between £60 million-£70 million, while Chelsea are tracking the situation and Liverpool have also been credited with an interest in him. Read

- Manchester City have had their opening bid for Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson rejected. City have made the 23-year-old their top summer target and have formalized their interest with an official offer. The bid has been turned down by Forest, but City are expected to return with an improved financial package. Read

MAJOR DONE DEALS

- Brighton & Hove Albion have agreed to sign 18-year-old AIK Stockholm winger Zadok Yohanna for a reported fee of £21.5 million.

play 0:53 Ogden: West Ham's £80m Fernandes valuation is an 'opening gambit'

OTHER RUMORS

- Manchester City winger Jérémy Doku is one step away from extending his contract until 2031. (Nicolo Schira)

- Liverpool winger Federico Chiesa, 28, wants to talk to new boss Andoni Iraola before deciding his future. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Liverpool are not willing to move on teenage winger Rio Ngumoha despite Bayern Munich's interest. (Sky Sports)

- Former Bournemouth defender Marcos Senesi is set to join Tottenham on a free transfer in July. (Ben Jacobs)

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- Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has been offered to Juventus by an intermediary in recent days. (Nicolo Schira)

- Coventry City have submitted a formal bid for Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper Karl Rushworth. The England youth international spent last season on loan at Coventry and is now open to joining the club permanently. (Ben Jacobs)

- Newcastle United winger Harvey Barnes has emerged as a summer option for Aston Villa, with his future far from certain. (Football Insider)

- Leeds United and Ipswich Town are both in the race to sign Newcastle United goalkeeper Nick Pope. (Sun)

- Anthony Martial and his Liga MX club Monterrey have agreed to terminate his contract by mutual consent. (Fabrizio Romano)

- PEC Zwolle defender Anselmo García MacNulty is on the verge of finalizing a move to German second division club Magdeburg. (Matteo Moretto)

- Augsburg are working on a permanent deal to sign Michael Gregoritsch from Brøndby, with negotiations well underway. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Former Southampton and Rangers boss Russell Martin is in advanced talks to join Leicester City as head coach. (Telegraph)