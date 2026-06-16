Summer transfer window: Grading big signings in women's soccer

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The women's world transfer record was broken four times in 2025: three times by clubs in the WSL (Naomi Girma from San Diego Wave to Chelsea in January; Olivia Smith from Liverpool to Arsenal in the summer; then Grace Geyoro from PSG to London City Lionesses). So will there be more of the same this year?

The WSL summer window opens on June 18, with the rest of Europe doing so on July 1.

Here are grades for all the major transfers in the European women's game, with each listed in order of date and then highest fee.

All fees are reported unless confirmed with an asterisk.

June 18

Shekiera Martinez

Undisclosed

West Ham: C

Tottenham: A+

Martinez burst onto the scene after signing in January 2025, and scored 10 goals to end the Golden Boot race in third despite only playing 12 games that season. But with West Ham battling against relegation all of last year, and with the men's team dropping to the Championship, it was always going to be a tough ask for the club to hold on to their star attacker.

Sources said that Manchester City considered signing her when it looked like they might lose Khadija Shaw. But Tottenham got there first and Martinez slots right in following the departure of veteran Bethany England, as she will rotate with Cathinka Tandberg up front to lead the goal-scoring charge. Martinez has already shown what she can do with the right setup and her signing will inch Tottenham closer into that top-four category. -- EK

Katie McCabe

Free

Arsenal: C-

Chelsea: A

Losing a veteran defender is one thing; losing a veteran defender who has played almost every position on the pitch, has served the club for over a decade, and was part of the leadership group, to a direct title rival for nothing is downright bad business. The fact that Arsenal tried to backtrack in the final weeks of McCabe's contract to try and entice the Republic of Ireland captain to stay says all you need to know. Arsenal were always facing an overhaul of their squad, but some players are irreplaceable and McCabe is one of them.

Chelsea have added a competent and stalwart defender to their ranks, and have weakened their biggest domestic rival in the process. That alone deserves an A grade. But it was Chelsea's ability to make McCabe feel wanted, as they offered a long contract to the 30-year-old, that also deserves plaudits. - EK

Beth Mead

Free

Arsenal: B

Manchester City: B+

Mead always looked close to leaving Arsenal after almost joining London City last season, but she leaves a large gap to fill. She has been one of the top scorers and chance creators for Arsenal for almost a decade and, even during her final season, proved to be one of Arsenal's most reliable attackers. After all, she did set up that historic Champions League winning goal for Stina Blackstenius. But the 31-year-old believed she had more to give, and Arsenal's offer simply didn't match her expectations.

Manchester City saw more value in giving a longer-term deal to the England winger, and she joins her partner Vivianne Miedema at the newly crowned champions. City made a savvy move to snap her up on a free. - EK

July 1

Eintracht Frankfurt: B-

Real Madrid: A-

Senss was a key member for a Frankfurt side that finished third behind Bayern Munich and Wolfsburg in Germany last season. She was a mainstay in the XI, playing 45 of the club's 48 league games across the last two seasons, and is at her peak at 28 years old.

However, while she is a quality addition, Senss doesn't directly address Madrid's shortcomings in midfield. The Spanish giants have longed for a ball progressor in central areas and have also just lost the best player in their history: Caroline Weir.

Senss is capable of playing deeper, has a good reading of the game and is robust in her duels. However she isn't known for her goal-scoring abilities and is often partnered with another player to reduce the defensive strain on her as a lone pivot. Madrid's midfield often lacks control, and her stylistic fit remains to be seen. - YT

Caitlin Dijkstra

Free

Wolfsburg: B

Tottenham: A

Tottenham's impressive talent stacking from last summer has continued, as they added experienced defender Dijkstra to the ranks for nothing. It is an impressive signing and though Spurs improved defensively from the previous season, they still struggled at the back, with defensive lapses and needless goals making their campaign tougher than it needed to be. The 27-year-old's wealth of experience, as well as her composure and calmness, make her a perfect addition to the team.

It is a familiar sight for Wolfsburg, who struggle to hold on to their key players more than most clubs. Not only do the German side need to plug gaps left by attackers this summer, but now they need to replace Dijkstra. - EK

Vivien Endemann

Free

Wolfsburg: B-

Liverpool: A

One of the biggest weaknesses of Gareth Taylor's side in their battle against relegation was their lack of goal threat; the club's top goal scorer finished with six goals (Beata Olsson) and Endemann's arrival should help address this. The German winger is comfortable with both feet, can play across the front line and most importantly can score and assist. She will also look to fill the void left by the departure of Olivia Smith and can raise the ceiling of this Liverpool side, but will probably need an adaptation period.

Again, Wolfsburg have lost another key performer in attack. Only three players have played more games than the 24-year-old in the last two seasons for Wolfsburg and she averaged 0.64 goal contributions per 90 last season in the Frauen Bundesliga. The two-time UWCL winners are looking at a hard transition next season. - YT