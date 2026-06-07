Real Madrid members voting in first elections for 20 years

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Real Madrid members are voting in the club's first presidential elections in 20 years on Sunday, choosing between incumbent Florentino Pérez and businessman Enrique Riquelme.

Pérez, 79 -- who has held the presidency since 2009, and before that between 2000 and 2006 -- called elections last month, looking for a show of support after a second consecutive season without a major trophy.

He faces opposition from renewable energy entrepreneur Riquelme, 37, who has said he would seek to appoint Jürgen Klopp as coach and sign Erling Haaland and Rodri if he wins Sunday's vote.

Pérez promised on Thursday that he would bid €150 million ($172.82m) for an unnamed "Galáctico" attacking signing if he is re-elected, while he has already announced the return of José Mourinho as coach and the signings of Ibrahima Konaté and Denzel Dumfries.

Real Madrid's members are casting their votes in a pivotal presidential election. Denis Doyle/Getty Images

The club said that by 5 p.m. local time on Sunday -- with polls open from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. -- 23,593 members had voted at their Valdebebas training ground, which represents 31.37% of the total membership.

Pérez voted just before 10 a.m., posing for photos with members, with Riquelme arriving at the club's basketball pavilion -- temporarily converted into an election hub -- an hour later.

Madrid are one of four clubs in Spain which are still member-owned.

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Pérez faced no alternative candidate, being re-elected unopposed, in the last five electoral cycles, in 2009, 2013, 2017, 2021 and 2025.

Candidates must meet a strict set of requirements in order to stand, including having been club members for 20 years and being able to guarantee 15% of the club's annual budget.

Pérez has said that if re-elected, he will seek to sell 5% of Real Madrid to an external investor, saying such a step is necessary to ascertain the club's real value.

"After 20 years, we can vote," Riquelme said in a speech to journalists after casting his vote. "These aren't just normal elections. It's a referendum."