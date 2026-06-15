Transfer Big Board: Best players in each position who could move this summer

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Welcome to the summer 2026 Transfer Big Board. The Premier League window will open Monday, sparking a flurry of transfer activity and big spending across Europe before the rest do the same around July 1.

Clubs will be looking out for the best available players and, to help set the scene, we've split them up into positions and ranked them.

It's important to note that we've included only realistically available players, so you won't find, say, Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes in the attacking midfield list, or Paris Saint-Germain's Ousmane Dembélé in the forwards list.

The players are largely ranked by how good they are, with potential transfer cost playing a minor role to settle some close calls. In that sense, the rankings stay true to a classic "Big Board" style, which purely rates players on their immediate impact and does not consider dollars and cents.

A handful of excellent players have already sealed moves. We've left them in, but marked them accordingly. The board will be updated throughout the summer as players make their moves.

Last updated: June 15

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Goalkeepers

Center backs | Right backs | Left backs

Center midfielders | Attacking midfielders

Wingers | Strikers

Goalkeepers

Mike Maignan has been subject to interest from Chelsea, among others. Giuseppe Cottini/AC Milan via Getty Images

Maignan signed a contract extension with Milan in January, but the club's failure to qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season puts a fresh question over his future. A big enough bid -- perhaps encouraged by a strong World Cup in goal for France -- could get the wheels moving on a transfer.

The 2022 World Cup winner came close to leaving Villa last summer, but a late move to Manchester United didn't proceed. Villa's financial issues means they'll entertain any player exits if the price is right, and if Martínez has another phenomenal World Cup, it might create some interest.

There's a strong argument that Trafford is good enough to be City's first-choice goalkeeper, but soon after he joined last summer, Gianluigi Donnarumma rocked up at the Etihad Stadium and blocked his path to the No. 1 spot. That makes Trafford -- who should be playing weekly for a top side -- a potential prize for any club.

Costa still hasn't left Portugal, despite years of transfer rumors. That could finally change in 2026, especially if he excels for the national team this summer.

5 Lucas Chevalier | 24 | Paris Saint-Germain

Chevalier moved from Lille to PSG last summer for an initial €40 million as one of Europe's best young goalkeepers, he but surprisingly flopped and now seems available for transfer again.

Center backs

Nico Schlotterbeck has reportedly been subject to interest from Real Madrid. Jurgen Fromme - firo sportphoto/Getty Images

Schlotterbeck signed a new deal this season, but German news outlet Bild reports that there was a release clause in the €50 million-€60 million range for "the right club." With plenty of top sides seeking good center backs this summer, the Germany international's future at Dortmund is by no means secure.

2. Alessandro Bastoni | 27 | Inter Milan

Bastoni has been one of the best center backs in Italy for a long time, but Barcelona's interest in a €70 million move for him this summer hints that he might be willing to try something new. The 27-year-old passes and dribbles out from the back like few others.

Konaté's time at Liverpool has come to an end and there's no doubt he'll be a huge target for the other elite sides this summer -- he has been heavily linked with Real Madrid. He formed an incredible partnership with Virgil van Dijk for years, where his aggression and recovery pace really stood out.

4. Rúben Dias | 29 | Manchester City

There's change afoot at Man City. First Pep Guardiola, then Bernardo Silva, and now others could follow. Dias struggled for game time in 2026 because of injury and the rise of 22-year-old Abdukodir Khusanov.

Romero signed a new deal in the summer of 2025, but a wretched season, some poor decisions, and Spurs' aggressive recruitment drive in his position have brought up fresh questions. Could the club captain's long-term future lay elsewhere?

Van Hecke has steadily grown into one of the finest center backs in the Premier League; very few can match the impact he has passing and dribbling with the ball, and he also has developed a physical streak. He has one year left on his deal with Brighton and wants to make a big move now, which Spurs are trying to make happen.

MOVING: Will sign for Tottenham Hotspur (free transfer) on July 1

A prize free agent this summer, thanks to an excellent left foot and a great eye for a pass.

Bayern made Kim the most expensive Asian footballer of all time in a €50 million deal in 2023, but he has fallen down the pecking order in Germany.

9. Luka Vuskovic | 19 | Tottenham Hotspur

Despite a brilliant 2025-26 loan spell at Hamburg, the teenager's future does not appear to be guaranteed at Spurs and Brighton are interested.

Right backs

Denzel Dumfries is close to joining Real Madrid. Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

1. Denzel Dumfries | 30 | Inter Milan

There's no one else like Dumfries; his distinctive style -- the spirit of a striker trapped in a wingback's body -- can be unleashed to devastating effect in the attacking third. He reportedly has a €25 million release clause that activates in July and, at 30, might be ready for a new challenge, with Real Madrid favorites to land him.

Kayode is the face of the Premier League's long throw craze, but dig a little deeper and you'll find an excellent young fullback with a near-complete skill set. History tells us that no player is untouchable at Brentford, so a big move isn't out of the question.

The only thing that has held Livramento back is injuries, but at least he managed to get himself fit for England's World Cup campaign. He has two years left on his deal at Newcastle and seems to be in a contract standoff, but he is earning admiring glances from elsewhere.

Questions over his future arose in January and he appeared to drop down the pecking order in manager Mikel Arteta's view.

Left backs

Marc Cucurella has been linked with an exit from Chelsea this summer. MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Cucurella is one of the few big Chelsea signings that has gone right since their 2022 BlueCo takeover, offering great consistency from left back. But he has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge his summer, making him a prize target for the rest of Europe's elite.

Grimaldo has flourished since leaving Spain in 2016, excelling first for Benfica and then Bayer Leverkusen. His reported release clause of less than €20 million makes his contract the potential bargain of the summer for one lucky club who would get an upgrade at left back and also a set piece wizard.

Available on a deal for around €10 million, Cancelo's adventure in Saudi Arabia will surely come to an end this summer. Barcelona would like to sign him permanently after he had a strong loan spell in the second half of last season, but other top teams also will no doubt have kept tabs on him.

Brown is a rising prospect who has forced his way into Germany's World Cup squad off the back of two strong seasons with Frankfurt, and has been strongly linked with Bayern.

Defensive / central midfielders

Elliot Anderson is at the center of a bidding war between multiple Premier League clubs. Maynard Manyowa/News Images/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The midfielder all the top Premier League sides want; Anderson is only 23 yet already looks a complete player. Forest are desperate to keep him but might be powerless to do so, especially if an updated offer of over £120 million arrives from Manchester City.

2 Rodri | 29 | Manchester City

Two years ago, Rodri was universally recognized as the best central midfielder in the world -- and has a Ballon d'Or to prove it. Unfortunately, he tore his ACL in late 2024 and is still working his way back to top level. With only one year left on his City contract and Pep Guardiola gone, his future at City is uncertain and Real Madrid are circling.

3. Bernardo Silva | 31 | Manchester City

Silva will leave Manchester City this summer after nine incredible, trophy-laden years. His skill level, positional versatility and inherent work rate make him a manager's dream, and, at 31, he still has plenty left in the tank, which Real Madrid could take advantage of.

4. Enzo Fernández | 25 | Chelsea

Fernández was supposed to be a cornerstone of Chelsea's long-term project when he signed from Benfica for €121 million in 2023, but he has publicly detached himself from the club and could be signed for a big fee. It remains to be seen if Real Madrid -- or any other club -- will stump up the cash required to land the Argentina World Cup winner.

5. Sandro Tonali | 29 | Newcastle United

Newcastle would be loath to lose Tonali, but rumors of a potential exit have been persistent throughout 2026. He has the physicality and tenacity any top teams search for and can transform a midfield with his energy levels. But expect any deal for him to go north of £80 million.

Wharton is another hugely talented young Premier League midfielder, whose eye for a through ball tops anyone else's.

7. Eduardo Camavinga | 23 | Real Madrid

It might be the right time for a refresh for Camavinga, whose star has steadily fallen over the past 12 months for both club and country.

Back-to-back relegations haven't stopped Fernandes' mature all-round midfield game earning plenty of admirers, but West Ham reportedly want an £80 million fee.

Attacking midfielders

Morgan Rogers helped Aston Villa to win the Europa Leaue title last season. Getty

1. Morgan Rogers | 23 | Aston Villa

A goal in the Europa League final secured Rogers' status as the Premier League's most exciting young homegrown attacker. Clubs probably will need to part with around £100 million to sign him, but the early signs suggest one of the continent's elite will end up doing just that.

Paz was one of the best players in Serie A last season, so Como are rightly worried that Real Madrid will activate their €9 million clause to re-sign him this summer. If they do, though, it might be with an eye on immediately flipping his contract to another club for a hefty profit.

3. Morgan Gibbs-White | 26 | Nottingham Forest

With Anderson expected to depart for a big fee, it feels unlikely Forest would let go of Gibbs-White as well ... but you never know. His dynamic, goal-scoring play from attacking midfielder is definitely attracting suitors.

Kroupi scored 13 goals in his maiden Premier League season, marking himself out as one of the best young strikers in Europe. Goal scorers like him are hard to find and their transfers cost a lot, so it might be best to get in early if clubs want to land him.

Forwards / wingers

Yan Diomande had 12 goals and eight assists in his first full season in Europe. Ronny HARTMANN / AFP via Getty Images

Diomande is the one wonderkid winger who everyone wants. He's extremely fast, an incisive dribbler, and hit 20-goal contributions in his first full season in Europe with RB Leipzig. Signing him could easily cost a fee of more than €100 million, but even at that price, PSG, Liverpool and a handful of others might bite.

Barcola is a brilliant player, but he's competing with world-class stars Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Désiré Doué for a spot in the PSG XI. If he decides to move on in search of key player status elsewhere, he'd be a great signing for any other club.

3. Anthony Gordon | 25 | Newcastle United

MOVING: Joining Barcelona on July 1 (€70 million)

Gordon played little part in Newcastle's season finale as the club prepared for his departure. His speed, relentless pressing and ability to play on the wing or up front are valuable traits that Europe's elite all admired.

4. Marcus Rashford | 28 | Manchester United

Despite a very successful, LaLiga-winning loan spell with Barcelona last season, Rashford's future is again up in the air. He has spent the past 18 months finding his way back to a superb level and should be in line for a major move, though it might not be back to Camp Nou.

Strikers

Julián Álvarez could demand a high transfer fee if he leaves Atleti. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

1. Julián Álvarez | 26 | Atlético Madrid

There's serious interest in Álvarez this summer -- despite Atleti quoting a fee of over €100 million for his services -- and a good World Cup might just tip the scales. He's by far the best all-round forward who is conceivably available in 2026.

For as long as Osimhen does not play for one of Europe's elite clubs, a transfer is always on the table. It's easy to forget because he's tucked away in Turkey, but he is one of the world's best No. 9s and he could transform the attacks of most teams.

3. Gonçalo Ramos | 24 | Paris Saint-Germain

Ramos' time at PSG has been laden with trophies, but his individual impact has been lacking because of a seeming lack of trust from manager Luis Enrique. A fresh start somewhere else could see him return to the red-hot goal-scoring form he showed at Benfica in 2022-23.

Mateta came close to leaving Palace in January, only to fail a medical at AC Milan. A move could be back in the cards this summer, with interest in him likely to rise if he makes an impact for France at the World Cup.

5. Robert Lewandowski | 37 | Barcelona

The striking legend has over 500 career goals and can still have an impact once he leaves Barcelona at the end of his contract, but he'll turn 38 in August so is a short-term fix.

6. Nicolas Jackson | 24 | Chelsea

Jackson's future appears to lay away from Stamford Bridge after a mediocre loan spell at Bayern. He's not prolific, but he is fully capable of leading the line for a Premier League side.

7. Randal Kolo Muani | 27 | Paris Saint-Germain

It has been years since Kolo Muani has been at his best. After a poor loan spell at Spurs ended, he badly needs a new permanent home if he is to ever find those levels again.