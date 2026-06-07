Man United transfer target Éderson called up to Brazil World Cup squad

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Atalanta midfielder and Manchester United transfer target Éderson has been called up to Brazil's World Cup squad following an injury to Wesley.

Wesley, who was expected to be Carlo Ancelotti's starting right back for the tournament, was injured in Saturday's 2-1 friendly win over Egypt.

Brazil subsequently announced on Sunday that the defender would miss the World Cup with a left thigh injury, and that Éderson would join up with the squad on Monday.

The 26-year-old is set to become United's first signing of the summer after they agreed a deal with Atalanta, sources told ESPN on Wednesday.

Éderson last played for Brazil in March 2025. (Photo by sportinfoto/DeFodi Images/DeFodi via Getty Images)

The Italian club accepted an initial £35 million ($47m) offer with another £4m in potential performance-related add-ons for the Brazilian, who is set to sign a contract until 2030 with the option of another year.

Éderson, who has three caps for his country, becomes Brazil's first player in 20 years to be swapped into the squad due to an injury.

The last player to join up in such circumstances was Mineiro, who replaced Barcelona midfielder Edmilson in 2006.

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Wesley joins the likes of Éder Militão, Rodrygo and Estêvão in missing the tournament.

Brazil's all-time leading goalscorer Neymar, meanwhile, is due to have an MRI scan on Monday to evaluate a grade 2 muscle strain in his right calf.