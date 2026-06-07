Robin van Persie sacked as Feyenoord manager despite Champions League qualification

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Robin van Persie has been sacked as manager of Feyenoord.

The former Arsenal and Manchester United striker returned to his boyhood club where he started his professional career when he was appointed in February 2025.

Despite achieving Champions League qualification this year, the Dutchman departs the club after a year without silverware.

Robin van Persie has been sacked as Feyenoord manager. Photo by Pieter van der Woude/BSR Agency/Getty Images.

Feyenoord finished second in the Eredivisie but 19 points behind runaway leaders PSV Eindhoven.

Van Persie oversaw 30 wins and 19 losses during his 58-match tenure.

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He managed former England winger Raheem Stirling as he tried to resurrect his career, only to endure a goalless stint in the Netherlands.

Van Persie departs the club having been promoted from leading their youth set-up.

He also worked previously worked as a technical advisor under Arne Slot during his time at Feyenoord.

Feyenoord's technical director Dévy Rigaux said the move was a "difficult decision."

"Robin van Persie has given everything for the club in the past one-and-a-half years. He certainly deserves credit for ending a difficult season with second place in the end. With that, Champions League football was secured, which is of course very important.

"We have done a thorough analysis internally. We have included the development of the game delivered and the downward trend in terms of points, both in Europe and in the Eredivisie.

"The conclusion was that it would be better to start next season with a new head coach."