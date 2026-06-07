Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams left out for Spain's last World Cup warmup

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Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams and Víctor Muñoz have been left out of Spain's travelling squad to play Peru in their last pre-tournament friendly before the World Cup.

Spain will play Peru at Cuauhtémoc Stadium, Puebla on Monday a week before they kick off their Group H campaign against Cabo Verde in Atlanta on June 15.

The trio will remain at Spain's tournament base camp in Chattanooga, Tennessee, to continue with their recovery from injury.

Coach Luis de la Fuente has said he expects Yamal to be "ready to play" in Spain's opening World Cup game, although he admitted that the Barcelona winger's involvement could be limited to "just a few minutes."

After playing Cabo Verde, Spain face Saudi Arabia, also in Atlanta, on June 21 and then Uruguay in Guadalajara on June 26.

Yamal injured his hamstring scoring a penalty for Barcelona on April 22.

Spain arrived in Chattanooga on Friday and Yamal and Williams both took part in an open training session on Saturday, before signing autographs for fans.