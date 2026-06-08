World Cup 2026 today: Live updates, news as tournament approaches - June 8

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The 2026 World Cup is now just days away and we will bring you all the news from the U.S., Mexico and Canada as all 48 teams ramp up preparations.

In what is the biggest ever World Cup, with 104 matches, the action finally gets under way on Thursday, June 11.

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Mexico will begin proceedings against South Africa on Thursday at the Estadio Azteca, in what is a repeat of the opening match from the 2010 tournament.

Then we go to Canada, where Bosnia and Herzegovina travel to Toronto, on Friday, June 12, before the United States take on Paraguay in the early hours of June 13, UK time.

England don't get their campaign up and running until June 17, when they face Croatia in a repeat of the 2018 World Cup semifinal, while Scotland, appearing for the first time since 1998, face Haiti on June 14.

Reigning champions Argentina, led by Lionel Messi once again get their defence started in the early hours of June 17, while 2022 runners-up France face AFCON runners-up Senegal in what is probably the biggest match from the opening set of fixtures.