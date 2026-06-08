Transfer rumors, news: Barcelona target Núñez eyes Liverpool return

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Former Liverpool striker Darwin Núñez wants to return to Anfield, but he's also being targeted by Barcelona, whose midfielder Marc Casadó is being monitored by Manchester United and Chelsea. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

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TRENDING RUMORS

Darwin Núñez scored 40 goals in his three seasons at Liverpool before moving to the Saudi Pro League. Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

- Liverpool, Chelsea and Barcelona are positioning themselves to sign Al Hilal striker Darwin Núñez, according to Mundo Deportivo. The 26-year-old could reportedly terminate his contract after a difficult spell in Saudi Arabia, during which he was unregistered from the Saudi Pro League squad in February, and he is hopeful of making a return to Anfield. Elsewhere, the Blues have identified Núñez as an option to provide competition for João Pedro, while Barça have previously checked on his situation as an alternative should they fail to agree a deal for Atlético Madrid forward Julián Álvarez.

- Manchester United and Chelsea are among the teams interested in Barcelona midfielder Marc Casadó, TEAMtalk reports. The Red Devils have held talks for the 22-year-old recently, while the Blues have him on their radar despite not being able to guarantee regular first-team football. Both Premier League sides are yet to make an offer, with AS Monaco reportedly in the lead for his signature. Casadó is expected to be moved on from the Camp Nou this summer as the Blaugrana look to make room for other signings.

- Barcelona have identified Bayern Munich attacking midfielder Lennart Karl and Newcastle United midfielder Lewis Miley as potential signings for the future, according to Mundo Deportivo. The LaLiga champions are reported to have been building a shortlist of the brightest prospects from across Europe. Karl, 18, has been tracked following his breakout season in the Bundesliga, while 20-year-old Miley, who made 23 Premier League appearances last season, has been added to Barça's list for his versatility in midfield and defense. Karl was ruled out of the FIFA World Cup after picking up an injury in training on Friday.

- Juventus and Manchester City are looking at Real Madrid attacking midfielder Brahim Díaz, Corriere dello Sport reports. The Bianconeri are keen to land a difference-maker in the final third this summer, and manager Luciano Spalletti is reportedly keen on the 26-year-old. A deal could be difficult to secure him amid belief that he would prefer to stay put at the Bernabéu beyond this summer, while the Serie A club could also face competition from Manchester City. Díaz scored for Morocco in Sunday's 1-1 draw with Norway in a pre-World Cup friendly.

- Liverpool winger Cody Gakpo is on the radar of Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa, and Atlético Madrid, according to TEAMtalk. It is reported that the 27-year-old could be willing to move on from Anfield if he loses his place in the starting lineup to upcoming prospect Rio Ngumoha, who recently impressed on his England debut during the 1-0 international friendly win over New Zealand on Saturday. The report adds that the Reds are open to including Gakpo in a swap deal to sign RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande, who continues to be linked as a potential Mohamed Salah successor.

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OTHER RUMORS

- Bayern Munich are set to dismiss all offers for winger Michael Olise amid interest from Real Madrid. (Bild)

- Paris Saint-Germain have no plans to break up their star midfield pair of João Neves and Vitinha should they receive any inquiries. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Inter Milan are around €10 million short of Liverpool's valuation for midfielder Curtis Jones. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Ajax are looking to secure a move for Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen, though they face difficulty in the pursuit of the 34-year-old due to his €15 million-a-season salary. (Marca)

- Leicester City winger Jeremy Monga has agreed personal terms with Arsenal, with talks set to take place over a transfer fee. (Nicolo Schira)

- Juventus have identified Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario as their alternative to Liverpool's Alisson. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Aston Villa are keen on Como and Croatia international attacking midfielder Martin Baturina. (Nicolo Schira)

- Arsenal winger Leandro Trossard is attracting interest from Besiktas, but the Gunners aren't looking to offload him this summer. (TEAMtalk)

- Rangers striker Youssef Chermiti has caught the attention of Porto, PSV Eindhoven, and Galatasaray. (Rudy Galetti)

- AC Milan are among several teams in Europe interested in Lille attacking midfielder Jephthe Malanda. (Foot Mercato)

- Levante striker Karl Etta Eyong is being tracked by two clubs in the Premier League. (Ben Jacobs)