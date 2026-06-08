Christian Eriksen expected to be discharged from hospital after on-pitch collapse

Christian Eriksen is expected to be discharged from the hospital "soon" after he collapsed on the pitch during Sunday's friendly between Denmark and Ukraine, Denmark's national team doctor said Monday morning.

Eriksen, 34, appeared to grab his chest before falling to the ground in the 65th minute of Sunday's game, which was later abandoned.

"I spoke with Christian this morning, and he is doing well," team doctor Morten Boesen said in a statement posted to the federation's social media. "He is with family and in good spirits.

"The expectation is that he will be discharged soon and can return home.

"We are taking good care of the players and staff and remain in regular contact with them."

The same statement was published to Eriksen's own Instagram story.

Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch in the second half of Sunday's game. (Photo by Vitalii Kliuiev/Getty Images)

Boesen's update came after a previous statement on Sunday after the incident, in which he said: "[Eriksen] was briefly unconscious, but regained consciousness very quickly."

The former Manchester United and Tottenham midfielder previously suffered a cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated on the pitch during Denmark's Euro 2020 encounter with Finland in Copenhagen in June 2021.

Eriksen was subsequently fitted with a special heart-starting device known as an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator and, after being released by Inter Milan, was able to relaunch his playing career with Premier League team Brentford in February 2022, just eight months after collapsing against Finland.

On Sunday, Denmark boss Brian Riemer said Eriksen responded to his teammates after the incident in the friendly against Ukraine.

"Christian Eriksen waved to his teammates as he left the pitch," Riemer told reporters.

"A few minutes before he fell ill, he had had a tussle with Ruslan Malinovskyi and I thought that was why he looked so distressed, but I was wrong. From that moment on, neither I nor the players on the pitch could have carried on with the match."

Neither Denmark nor Ukraine qualified for this summer's World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Information from PA was used in this report.