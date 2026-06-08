Gavi defended by Spain boss after tough tackle on Rodri in training

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Spain coach Luis de la Fuente has defended Gavi over a tough challenge on fellow midfielder Rodri in training ahead of the World Cup.

Gavi, 21, caught Rodri -- treading on his foot -- as he tried to win the ball during a training session at Spain's tournament base in Chattanooga, Tennessee, on Sunday, leaving the Ballon d'Or winner on the turf, in apparent pain, before being helped to his feet by teammates.

The incident has drawn some criticism in the media and online, with some accusing the Barcelona star of being reckless, just days before the World Cup begins.

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"This is football," De la Fuente said in a news conference in Puebla, Mexico, ahead of Spain's last pre-tournament friendly with Peru.

"It's training. The players are very committed, and nobody has to apologise to anybody. Everything is fine. We know Gavi, he has that energy, that drive. That's one of his virtues. He has to control it and ration it. But I want this Gavi."

Winger Yéremy Pino also defended Gavi's attitude when asked what the midfielder brings to the Spain camp.

Luis de la Fuente has defended Gavi over a tough challenge on fellow midfielder Rodri. Oscar DEL POZO / AFP via Getty Images

"A lot of kicks!" Pino said. "No, it's a joke. [He brings] fighting spirit, camaraderie and joy. He's a player whose energy is infectious. He's very important for us."

Three players -- Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams and Víctor Muñoz -- stayed behind in Chattanooga to continue their recoveries from injuries, missing the Peru friendly, as they race to be available to face Cape Verde in Spain's opening World Cup match in Atlanta.

"They're following their recovery timelines," De la Fuente said. "If they continue to improve, I think they'll be available, if there are no setbacks, they can be there on the [June] 15."