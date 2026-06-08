Lionel Messi could feature for Argentina before World Cup, Nico Paz back in training

What are reasonable expectations for Messi, Ronaldo at World Cup? (0:34)

Open Extended Reactions

Nico Paz completed his first training session with Argentina's national team on Sunday having recovered from a knee injury.

The Como midfielder had been sidelined since May 10 after sustaining a knock on his left knee.

Paz, 21, will be available for Tuesday's warm-up game against Iceland in Auburn, Alabama.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni will also have Nahuel Molina and Gonzalo Montiel available. Both right-backs have recovered from their respective injuries and completed Sunday's practice.

Lionel Messi could feature for Argentina before the World Cup. Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images

Lionel Messi, meanwhile, has been improving from muscle fatigue in his left hamstring and could play some minutes against Iceland.

The Argentina captain watched from the bench as his national team beat Honduras 2-0 in Saturday's friendly.

Messi, 38, has been sidelined since May 25 when he picked up the muscular problem while playing his last match with Inter Miami before joining the national team.

- Scaloni: Messi 'doing well,' could play in World Cup warmups

- Lionel Messi left on bench as Argentina beat Honduras

- World Cup predictions: Picking the winner in every game of the entire tournament

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez and Leandro Paredes are still training separately from the rest of the squad while undergoing rehabilitation for injuries.

Both players are expected to recover in time for Argentina's World Cup opener against Algeria on June 16.