England's Dan Burn credits Disney trip for acclimatising to heat

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Dan Burn credits a pre-tournament trip to Disney for helping him acclimatise to the heat ahead of the ride of his life at this summer's World Cup.

The 34-year-old has enjoyed a fairytale rise having been pushing trollies at Asda and playing for non-league Darlington at the start of a career that now sees him star for boyhood club Newcastle.

Thomas Tuchel's appointment as England boss added another special chapter to that story after handing the centre-back a maiden call-up in March 2025 and then making him part of his World Cup squad.

The travel, heat and humidity could make this summer somewhat of a rollercoaster but a family trip to Disney World helped him adapt to the conditions before their warm weather camp began in Florida last Monday.

Dan Burn's trip to Disney helped him get used to heat in the U.S. Getty

Burn said of Saturday's 1-0 friendly win against New Zealand in sweltering Tampa: "It doesn't feel like the World Cup yet, but coming in and seeing the fans, the hype of it all and getting excited about it, so, yeah, I was happy with how it went.

"I think we dealt with the heat pretty well, got a win and a clean sheet. We can build on that.

"I didn't notice [the heat] that much, if I am being honest. I have been here a week before, I did Disney with the kids because I wanted to get a bit of a head start.

"Honestly, I think that helped. Don't get us wrong, it wasn't like a Saturday afternoon in Newcastle, but I felt a lot better than I was expecting to."

Burn loved his time with the family at Disney -- "Guardians of the Galaxy is the best ride -- if you go to Disney, that's the one," he said -- and was among several players to get a headstart by travelling across the pond early.

"I wanted to do that because I am not used to the heat as much," the towering defender said. "About half the squad did that and half the squad didn't, but I feel better for it.

"We probably haven't had the weather that we wanted this week. It has been a bit cloudy and rainy, but the last two days especially there has been a bit of heat.

"Personally, it hasn't affected me as much as I thought it would, but I can't speak for anyone else."

England continue the adaptation process back at their temporary West Palm Beach base before taking on Costa Rica in Orlando on Wednesday having used different teams for each half against New Zealand.

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"It was more sort of refreshing on the things that we did well, especially in October and November, and going through our principles," Burn said of the first of two warm-up friendlies.

"We knew it wasn't going to be an unbelievable game where we were firing on all cylinders.

"We have had a long time away from each other, but we've had a good week of training, so it was more about bringing out the stuff we spoke about this week in training in the games.

"I think we saw plenty of that and now it is about turning that up for the Costa Rica game and into the first game."