Bayern Munich president tells Real Madrid he can't sign Michael Olise

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Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer has told his Real Madrid counterpart Florentino Pérez his club will not listen to offers for Michael Olise this summer.

Re-elected president of Real Madrid on Sunday, Pérez had promised during his presidential campaign that if he won the elections he would break the club's transfer record by spending €150m ($174 million) to bring a 'Galactico' player to the Bernabeu this summer.

Amid reports that Bayern's French winger is the Galactico player Pérez desires, Hainer told Bild: "Michael Olise is a Bayern Munich player who still has a long-term contract -- and we are not a club that sells players.

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"If Florentino Pérez wants to send us an offer -- which hasn't happened yet -- he can save himself the trouble."

The French winger arrived in Munich in the summer of 2024 from Crystal Palace and has a contract with the Bundesliga giants until June 2029.

Olise had 15 goals and 21 assists in 32 league games as Bayern retained the Bundesliga title.

Michael Olise is not for sale according to Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer. Reinaldo Coddou H./Getty Images

He was named Player of the Season in the Bundesliga and made the Champions League team of the season after scoring five goals and adding seven assists in 13 games.

Olise, 24, is training with France in preparation for what will be his first World Cup appearance.

France's first match is on June 16 against Senegal.