Ofcom vow to hold social media sites to account unless they protect World Cup players

Social media sites have been told they will be "held to account" if they fail to protect players and television pundits at the World Cup.

Regulator Ofcom has written to online platforms to urge them to stamp out "illegal hate and abuse" prior to the tournament which gets under way on June 11.

Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho were all subjected to online racial abuse after they missed penalties in England's Euro 2020 final defeat.

Defender Jess Carter revealed earlier this year that she did not want to leave her hotel room during England's victorious Euro 2025 campaign after being racially targeted on social media.

Ofcom has vowed to hold social media sites to account. Getty

Ofcom's online safety group director Oliver Griffiths said: "No one should have to put up with the awful online abuse that we've seen directed towards so many people who work in sport.

"We've heard from those who have experienced this about the devastating impact it has on them, their livelihoods and their families.

"It can leave them feeling unable to do their jobs, unable to express themselves and even afraid to leave their homes.

"Tech firms now have a legal duty to deal with illegal hate and abuse.

"If people see illegal content online during the World Cup, they should make a point of reporting it to the relevant platform.

"We're pushing companies hard to make their services safer and we'll be holding them to account if they don't."

- England's Dan Burn credits Disney trip for acclimatising to heat

- World Cup Rank: The 50 best players in the 2026 tournament

- England World Cup squad numbers: List from No.1 to No.26 revealed

Football Association CEO Mark Bullingham said: "A World Cup is the pinnacle of a player's career and they have a right to play for their country without facing hateful or discriminatory content online.

"Service providers must take the necessary steps to create a safer online experience for them -- and all England fans -- during this tournament.

"We welcome Ofcom reminding social media providers of the need for both vigilance and action during the World Cup."