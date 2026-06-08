Scotland labelled unprofessional by Norway manager after cancelling friendly

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Scotland head coach Steve Clarke has been branded "unprofessional" by Norway counterpart Stale Solbakken.

Solbakken hit out after Scotland cancelled a training-ground friendly against his side.

The game between the teams -- who are both based in North Carolina for their World Cup campaigns -- was planned for Monday but the Norwegian Football Federation announced on Sunday it had been called off because of injuries in the Scotland camp.

Solbakken spoke out after his side drew 1-1 with Scotland's Group C rivals Morocco.

He told Norwegian public broadcaster NRK: "It was at least as surprising to me, and it is unprofessional of Scotland. It is unprofessional that the coach has not called me, that they use the team manager and call and say it after we have finished training.

"I don't think the injuries they're blaming came from the last training session. That's not the case. It's disappointing. It's unprofessional. But we have to live with that. That's why we adjusted a bit in the game."

Norway's team manager, former Fulham defender Brede Hangeland, told NRK: "We have been working on that match for many months. It is embarrassing to cancel it a couple of days before.

"We can't do anything about it, we just have to forget about it and make the best of it.

"But there has been a lot of organisation, agreements and gentlemen's agreements and then suddenly they don't want to. I think that was weak, so to speak."

Clarke told BBC Scotland: "It was just going to be a training game for an hour at our training ground. We picked up one or two niggles last week and decided it wasn't worth the risk."

Mikel Arteta gestures< to suggest that David Raya's arm was impeded.. (Photo by Trond Reidar Teigen / NTB / AFP via Getty Images) / Norway OUT

After an initial training camp in Florida and a 4-0 warmup win over Bolivia in New Jersey, Scotland have set up at their training base and team hotel in Charlotte, North Carolina.

"It's just finalising the preparation for the first game," Clarke said of the upcoming week. "We've been doing that since the draw was made in December, so it's been a long time waiting to get here.

"I've been here a few times, so I understand what we're coming into.

"It's very hot, which is lovely, which is what we wanted, so we're looking forward to it.

"Me and some of the boys have been together now for seven years, so we've built a lot to get to this moment.

"To think of some of the low places that we have been and to be here at a World Cup with this group of players is just fantastic.".

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Upon landing in North Carolina, captain Andy Robertson told BBC Scotland: "Every experience we've had, training camp in Inter Miami, playing a game in New York, it's surreal really.

"I think the message to the lads is just to try and soak it all in, take it all in.

"Obviously, the message as the week goes on and it gets closer to the most competitive game will become more serious and more business, but just now it's just about trying to enjoy it, trying to embrace it and I think we're all doing that."

Scotland will train at Atrium Health Training Ground -- the base of Major League Soccer side Charlotte -- all week before flying to Massachusetts on Friday ahead of their first game against Haiti at the Boston Stadium.