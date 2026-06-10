Mexico's Mora is poised to be World Cup's breakout star: 'This guy is different'

Open Extended Reactions

Just days out from the FIFA World Cup, and surrounded by inquiring media at a crowded roundtable, an unexpected question was thrown at star Mexico midfielder Gilberto Mora.

"If we make it to the final and we win, how are you going to celebrate? With an ice cream?" asked a journalist, clearly tongue-in-cheek.

"Yeah, an ice cream," the youngest player at this summer's tournament said with a laugh. "Vanilla."

Taking the moment in stride, the 17-year-old is no stranger to those who have marveled at -- and been perplexed by -- how the teenager has already reached this stage in his career.

At 15, with Tijuana, Mora became the youngest-ever goal scorer in Liga MX. By 16, he not only debuted for the senior national team, but also surpassed Lamine Yamal and Pelé as the youngest to secure an international trophy, thanks to last summer's Gold Cup triumph.

Now one year wiser, but still very much a kid, he's set to elevate himself on the sport's biggest stage.

"It's a dream for me, being able to play soccer, which is what I love doing most. And now, representing your country in a World Cup is something beautiful," Mora said. "It's a source of pride to be here, and every day we carry that motivation and that dream of having a great World Cup. I think we all share that dream and that motivation to lift the trophy."

Meet Gilberto Mora, the teenage phenom poised to be one of the biggest breakout stars of the 2026 World Cup.

'This guy is different'

Arriving on a team bus during last year's Gold Cup, Mexico striker Santiago Gimenez surveyed a familiar scene: players looking at their phones, others joking around, and then there was Mora.

"I glanced over and saw Morita reading a book. That's when I thought, 'This guy is different,'" Gimenez said on Instagram. "They're small details, but honestly, they make a difference."

There's plenty to be said about his talent alone, which we'll get to later, but what truly makes the teenager such an intriguing prospect is his overwhelming hunger to learn -- which extends off the field.

One of the more obvious examples emerged through a moment that went viral last fall. During a news conference with Tijuana, Mora showed off his fluency in English, a talent that had then yet to be known.

Like a proud parent sitting alongside him, Tijuana manager Sebastián Abreu interrupted the news conference with loud applause.

"That was perfect. What more could you want?" the coach said in Spanish.

"He strikes with his left, with the right, he scores goals, and he speaks to you in English ... if you ask him, he speaks German too, but we don't have any German journalists," Abreu joked.

Gilberto Mora won't turn 18 until October, but he's well positioned to have a big impact for Mexico in a World Cup on home soil this summer. Yair Gonzalez/Jam Media/Getty Images

On the field, it's almost dizzying to see how his head is constantly on a swivel. Rapidly glancing in every direction before the ball arrives to his feet, Mora is incessant with his surveillance of the pitch, always taking in information. For a player of his age, there's a surprising intelligence in his decision-making, and thanks to this, he has become one of the best in Liga MX when it comes to ball retention in tight spaces.

Looking at all U21 Liga MX players in the 2024-25 and 2025-26 seasons -- which include names that have a few years on Mora -- the midfielder leads the league in goals, game-winning goals, expected goals (xG) and passes made in the final third.

During practices and scrimmages, he's also known as someone who thrives on learning from others, which is something that he noted for the Mexico camp ahead of the World Cup.

"You can see everyone's quality in every training session," Mora said. "I always try to learn from them and observe what they do, so I can try to do the same."

All in the family

As for his natural talent, that runs in the family.

Mora is the son of Gilberto Mora Sr., a former player who also plied his trade in Liga MX, before becoming a youth coach at Tijuana, leading to his son's introduction to their academy. When discussing how he keeps such a level head for a teenager in the national team, Mora thanked his parents.

"My family are the main people who help me stay focused on what I want," the midfielder said. "They always tell me to focus on my own path, to just go out on the field and play, and that things will naturally fall into place."

Group Stage Challenge Predict the final standings in every Group. $10,000 in prizes. Make Your Picks

Now with Mexico's senior team, it's fitting that his path was opened up thanks to a former manager of El Tri.

Following an early exit from 2024's Leagues Cup, then-Tijuana coach Juan Carlos Osorio decided to invite some of the academy's up-and-coming names to train with the first team. While watching the reserves who had triple-digit kit numbers -- who have to work up to the double and single digits of the senior squad -- Osorio was stunned while watching a certain No. 251.

Within a matter of months, if not weeks, Mora became the star attraction at the Estadio Caliente.

Tens of thousands packed the border-town venue to watch the kid that earned an assist in his first game and landed a goal by his third. Unfazed by the responsibility of a sudden starting role, Mora flourished as a flexible option who could play as an attacking midfielder, winger or second striker.

Adept as a clever dribbler, but also well rounded with his distribution and touch on the ball, there was a confounding amount of maturity and calm to the diminutive youngster who would regularly slalom past Liga MX names who were more than twice his age.

Glancing back at U21 contributions in Liga MX over the past two seasons, Mora is second overall in carrying distance and possessions won in the attacking third.

To quote Liga MX data analyst Tom Harrison, who now works for Toluca: "Best prospect [in Mexican soccer]? Yeah, without a doubt ... this kid could definitely be a Champions League-level player in the future."

Abreu also knows it's only a matter of time before he heads to a bigger club abroad, once FIFA regulations allow him to when he turns 18 in October. Before doing so, Mora will inherit the club's No. 10 shirt in the upcoming Apertura season, adding even more of a spotlight to the youngster who wore a three-digit jersey not too long ago.

play 0:47 Aguirre: Mexico already have their 2026 World Cup game plan set

"We have the pleasure of being able to enjoy him here. Every day that passes is one less day that we'll be able to enjoy him here," Abreu noted at the start of the 2025-26 season. "And then [low whistle] we can enjoy him elsewhere."

Living the World Cup dream

Until then, Mora has the invaluable opportunity to showcase his abilities in a World Cup on home soil. When Mexico kick off the tournament with the opener at the Estadio Azteca on Thursday, the teenager will seek to level up once again, but this time on the sport's biggest stage.

"Being able to represent your country at home, here in Mexico, is a huge source of motivation and excitement for me and all my teammates," Mora said. "I think having our fans here supporting us will give us a bit of an advantage. We're going to go out there and give it our all so we can put on the best possible World Cup performance."

Don't be surprised if he does so from the starting XI.

Despite his tender age and having spent less than a year with the senior national team, Mora has rapidly become a key figure for head coach Javier Aguirre and regularly appeared in the XI. Looking back at last year's Gold Cup, the Tijuana youngster started in all three knockout-round matches for Mexico, and in fact, provided a crucial assist for a game-winning goal in the semifinals.

Which raises another thought: Mora may not only be the breakout star of the World Cup, but could also prove to be the savior of his national team, one that is desperate to make a deep run in a tournament on home soil. Anything beyond the quarterfinal stage would be historic for El Tri, and luckily for the squad, they just so happen to have a player who can't stop making history.

"Enjoy every moment. Fight for your dreams," Mora said of his advice for others who want to follow in his steps. "Always think about moving forward."