Former Liverpool striker Divock Origi retires aged 31

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Former Liverpool and Belgium striker Divock Origi has announced his retirement at the age of 31.

Origi, who scored 41 goals in 175 appearances on Merseyside, won a Premier League title, the Champions League and an FA Cup with the club.

He confirmed his decision in a statement made on social media on Monday.

"My purpose in the game as a player is fulfilled," Origi wrote on Instagram. "To my fans across the world who helped me shine: every iconic moment, every goal, every piece of history we made together will forever be ours.

Divock Origi has announced his retirement. Photo by Stuart Franklin - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images.

"I lived out my childhood dreams to play on the biggest stages and win the biggest trophies. I am grateful to God for all of it."

The forward also detailed some of his future plans in a story he authored for The Players Tribune, saying that he wishes to move into the world of fashion.

"I have new purpose and other things in life I want to pursue with the same passion I've pursued football all these years," he wrote.

"For one, I'm really dedicated to pursuing fashion, as a craft. I'm already pouring myself into just gaining a ton more knowledge about the history and the industry. I aspire to study it at the highest level and hopefully have the opportunity to learn from some of the best designers in the world."

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Among his standout moments at club level was a brace he scored for Liverpool as they turned around a three-goal aggregate deficit to beat Barcelona in the 2019 Champions League semifinal.

He then added the second in the final itself to seal the trophy.

Origi had stints at Lille, Wolfsburg, AC Milan and Nottingham Forest.

He earned 32 caps for Belgium, scoring three goals, having scored at the 2014 World Cup.