William Saliba fit for France's World Cup bid - sources

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William Saliba has been passed fit to play for France. Photo by Franck Fife/AFP via Getty Images

William Saliba has been passed fit to play for France at the World Cup and should start in their last friendly before the tournament against Northern Ireland in Lille on Monday, sources have told ESPN.

The Arsenal defender, 25, had scans in his back injury last week and after days of treatment he feels much less pain than after the Champions League which he played with the Gunners against PSG at the end of May. There was at that time quite a lot of scepticism around his participation to the World Cup.

He only trained twice with the rest of the France squad since he joined the team last Tuesday and his back has been sore at times but he feels much better and is ready to play and travel to the US with the wider group on Wednesday. The game against Northern Ireland will give a good indication of the status of his back too.

His injury is being monitored by the medical staff and no risks will be taken but Didier Deschamps is relieved that he will be able to count on his centre back, one of the most important players in this French side.