Christian Eriksen says 'recovery has started' after leaving hospital

Open Extended Reactions

Christian Eriksen has returned home to his family after collapsing while playing for Denmark. Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto via Getty Images.

Christian Eriksen said he is "feeling good" and his "recovery has already started" after being released from hospital less than 24 hours after he collapsed in Denmark's friendly against Ukraine.

Eriksen, who suffered a cardiac arrest at Euro 2020, held his chest in the 65th minute of Sunday's fixture and fell to the ground.

The 34-year-old briefly fell unconscious and the match was halted and swiftly abandoned.

In a statement posted to Instagram on Monday, the former Tottenham and Manchester United star, already fitted with an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator device after his 2021 collapse, wrote: "I want to let everyone know that I am doing well and that I am home with my family.

"As you can probably imagine, receiving a shock from my ICD has had a major impact on both me and my family, but I want to reassure everyone that this was a different situation from what happened in 2021.

- Christian Eriksen conscious after on-pitch collapse; Denmark vs. Ukraine abandoned

- Christian Eriksen expected to be discharged from hospital after on-pitch collapse

"I am feeling good, and my recovery has already started.

"In addition to being grateful for the support and assistance of all the players and the medical team on the field, I am also incredibly grateful to the doctors who have cared for me and my heart over the years.

"Thanks to their expertise, my ICD did exactly what it was designed to do: protect me when I needed it.

"For now, my focus is on recovering, spending time with my family, going on vacation, and playing football with my children."