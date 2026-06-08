Tottenham in talks with Man City for £60m Savinho deal - sources

Olley: Tottenham have to go 'all-in' to back De Zerbi in transfer window (2:46)

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Tottenham are advancing talks to sign Savinho from Manchester City for a fee in the region of £60 million ($80.1m), sources have told ESPN.

Spurs are confident that the Brazilian winger wants to join them -- as ESPN Brazil reported last week -- and negotiations are continuing with City over the structure of a possible agreement.

Tottenham attempted to sign Savinho last summer but City were reluctant to sanction his departure.

Spurs are in talks to sign Savinho from Manchester City. Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images.

However, sources suggest that stance has softened with City now ready to accept a deal which would represent a significant profit on the £30.8m ($41m) they paid Troyes in July 2024.

Savinho has scored seven goals in 84 appearances for City. Sources have told ESPN that Spurs are looking to back new head coach Roberto de Zerbi in the market this summer after narrowly avoiding relegation from the Premier League.

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They have already confirmed the signing of Andy Robertson after his contract expired at Liverpool while Marcos Senesi is also expected to join from Bournemouth on a free transfer.