Netherlands and Arsenal defender Jurriën Timber to miss World Cup through injury

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Jurriën Timber has been ruled out of the FIFA World Cup with a groin injury, the Netherlands have announced.

The Arsenal full-back last appeared as a substitute during the Champions League final defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

He will leave the Dutch camp after their final warm-up friendly against Uzbekistan on Monday.

"The 24-year-old defender has not recovered sufficiently from a groin injury to take part in the World Cup in a medically responsible manner," the Netherlands said in relation to Timber.

Jurriën Timber has been ruled out of the World Cup. Photo by Marcel van Dorst/EYE4IMAGES/NurPhoto via Getty Images.

"In consultation with the medical staff, it has therefore been decided that Timber will leave the national team's pre-camp in New York after the game against Uzbekistan."

Sunderland defender Lutsharel Geertuida has been called up by manager Ronald Koeman as a replacement.

"Over the last couple of days, we'd already had the feeling that this would be the decision. In the end, we sat down with Jurriën late last night and again this morning, and unfortunately we had to make this decision," Koeman said to Dutch broadcaster NOS.

"With Jurriën in the squad, we have eight defenders; without him, there are seven, and that's not enough. So you have to make a decision. We had Geertruida with the squad right up until the match against Algeria, so it wouldn't be too much of a struggle to bring him in.

"We didn't wait any longer because his situation wasn't expected to improve any time soon."

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Timber played around an hour vs. PSG, including the half-hour of extra time before the match was settled on penalties, but Koeman did not want to hold Arsenal responsible for the withdrawal.

"You can't blame the club, and I don't want to either. It is clear, however, that those minutes didn't help," he said.

"If he'd only had to play one more match in the coming period, it might still have been possible. But a major tournament wasn't on the cards. He hasn't been fit for a long time and still has symptoms that aren't healing quickly, meaning he won't be match fit in the short term."

The Netherlands will play Japan in their World Cup opener on June 14 before taking on Sweden and Tunisia.

Information from ESPN Netherlands contributed to this report.