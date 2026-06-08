Brazil say MRI shows Neymar making 'good progress' on injury

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Neymar's World Cup hopes have been given a boost after Brazil announced he was making "good progress" in his recovery from a calf injury.

Brazil's all-time leading scorer was expected to be sidelined for between two to three weeks after scans last month revealed a grade two muscle tear.

The 34-year-old had a further scan on Monday and the Brazilian Football Confederation said in a brief statement: "The exam showed good progress in his treatment, within expected parameters.

"He will continue the recovery and physical preparation process planned by the Brazilian National Team's medical staff."

Neymar has missed Brazil's two warmup friendlies, last month's 6-2 win against Panama and Saturday's 2-1 victory against Egypt, and faces a race to be fit in time for their opening World Cup group game against Morocco on June 13.

The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain playmaker, who returned to his boyhood club Santos in early 2025, has been dogged by injury issues in recent seasons.

He ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus in his left knee while playing for Brazil against Uruguay in October 2023, had an injury-plagued spell with Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League and has dealt with recurring issues in 2026 while playing for Santos.

Neymar has scored 79 goals in 128 appearances for Brazil and is hoping to appear at a fourth World Cup having featured at the 2014, 2018 and 2022 tournaments.

After their opener against Morocco, Carlo Ancelotti's Brazil side will face Scotland and Haiti as it rounds out group play.

Information from PA was used in this report.