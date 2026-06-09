World Cup 2026 today: Live updates, news as World Cup draws near - June 9

Džeko 'happy' to be alongside Ronaldo and Modrić in World Cup over 40s club (1:45)

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The World Cup is now just two days away and we will bring you all of the latest news throughout the day.

The biggest ever tournament, featuring 48 teams and over 104 matches finally gets under way on Thursday, June 11 when Mexico host South Africa.

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That match is a repeat of the 2010 opener, in which Siphiwe Tshabalala scored one of the most memorable goals in World Cup history in a 1-1 draw.

Of course, the 2026 World Cup is hosted by three countries, with Mexico joined by the United States and Canada.

The U.S. open up their campaign against Paraguay on June 13 in Los Angeles, with Canada facing Bosnia and Herzegovina on June 12 in Toronto.

England are not in action until June 17, facing Croatia in a repeat of the 2018 semifinal, but they play their final friendly against Costa Rica on June 10.

And there is a welcome return for Scotland, back at the World Cup for the first time since 1998.

They play their opening match against Haiti in the early hours of June 14 as Steve Clarke looks to make history and take Scotland to the knockout stages for the first time.

Reigning champions Argentina play their first match against Algeria in the early hours of June 17, with Lionel Messi currently touch and go to be fit due to muscle fatigue in his hamstring.