Transfer rumors, news: Man United, City monitor Cucurella

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Chelsea left back Marc Cucurella is being tracked by Manchester United and Manchester City, while City are also weighing up a move for Everton winger Iliman Ndiaye. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

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TRENDING RUMORS

Chelsea left back Marc Cucurella could stay in the Premier League. Visionhaus/Getty Images

- Manchester United and Manchester City have joined the race to land Chelsea left back Marc Cucurella, says Mundo Deportivo. The report claims that both Premier League sides are among several teams monitoring the 27-year-old's situation, and while he is said to prefer a switch to Barcelona, any potential move to Spotify Camp Nou hinges on whether they offload Alejandro Balde. The Blues would be willing to accept an offer of around £50 million to sign Cucurella, who is also on the radar of Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.

- City are also weighing up a move for Everton winger Iliman Ndiaye, per The Daily Mail. The club are reported to be in talks regarding a deal for the 26-year-old Senegal international, who has been identified as a potential replacement for Tottenham Hotspur-linked Savinho. Ndiaye scored six goals and provided three assists in 32 Premier League matches last season and remains contracted at the Hill Dickinson Stadium until the summer of 2029.

- Manchester United are tracking Internazionale striker Pio Esposito, according to TEAMtalk. It is reported that the 20-year-old was watched by scouts during Italy's 1-0 international friendly win over Greece on Sunday, and there is a possibility of a potential swap deal involving forward Joshua Zirkzee as the Nerazzurri are admirers of the 25-year-old and he is expected to leave Old Trafford this summer. Esposito has reportedly also been tracked by Arsenal, Chelsea, and Tottenham Hotspur.

- Real Madrid have made contact with Chelsea regarding a move for midfielder Enzo Fernández, according to The Daily Mail. Los Blancos are reported to have made an initial inquiry for the 25-year-old, with sources telling ESPN that the Premier League club are willing to part ways with him if they receive an offer worth £120 million. Fernandez's future at Stamford Bridge has been uncertain since he spoke about living in Spain's capital city, which led to him being internally suspended by former manager Liam Rosenior in April. He has also been linked with Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain.

- Real Madrid want to keep hold of midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni amid interest from Manchester United. The Sun reports that incoming head coach Jose Mourinho has informed the club's hierarchy of his desire to keep hold of the 26-year-old, who was linked with an exit following an altercation with teammate Federico Valverde. The Red Devils are expected to pursue other options as they remain intent on making further additions in midfield, with Brighton's Carlos Baleba keen on a move to Old Trafford.

ESPN SOURCES

- London City Lionesses are leading the race to land Alexia Putellas as the midfielder weighs up three offers after announcing she will leave Barcelona. A source at London City said negotiations are ongoing with the two-time Ballon d'Or winner but that no final deal has been agreed yet. Read

- Tottenham are advancing talks to sign Savinho from Manchester City for a fee in the region of £60 million. Spurs are confident that the Brazilian winger wants to join them -- as ESPN Brazil reported last week -- and negotiations are continuing with City over the structure of a possible agreement. Read

play 0:53 Ogden: West Ham's £80m Fernandes valuation is an 'opening gambit'

OTHER RUMORS

- Relegated West Ham are set to demand an offer worth £85 million to sign midfielder Mateus Fernandes, and Manchester United remain in contact with his representatives. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Al Hilal have suffered a setback in their pursuit of Barcelona winger Raphinha and AC Milan's Rafael Leao, as both players have turned down a move. (Nicolo Schira)

- Juventus are expected to begin talks with the representatives of Real Madrid winger Brahim Diaz in the coming days amid hopes of convincing him to join the club. (Nicolo Schira)

- Manchester City are confident of reaching an agreement over a new contract with defender Josko Gvardiol. (BBC)

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- Newcastle have fallen behind in the race for Atalanta right back Marco Palestra, with Internazionale in talks regarding a €45 million deal. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Juventus want to sign Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez. They were previously looking at Liverpool's Alisson. (Nicolo Schira)

- Bayer Leverkusen remain keen on Hertha Berlin midfielder Kennet Eichhorn, and they could be prepared to pursue a loan deal if he moves to the Premier League. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Wolves are hopeful of reuniting with Fulham striker Raul Jimenez on a free transfer. He is set to leave the Cottagers when his contract expires this summer. (Express and Star)

- Paris Saint-Germain forward Randal Kolo Muani, who was on loan at Tottenham Hotspur last season, is keen on a switch to Juventus. (Tuttosport)

Newcastle are closing in on an £18.5m move for Reims goalkeeper Ewen Jaouen. (Daily Telegraph)

- Juventus have agreed personal terms with Atletico Madrid striker Alexander Sorloth, with talks set to continue regarding a transfer fee. (Gianluca Di Marzio)

- Como are lining up a move for two left backs in Borussia Dortmund's Yan Couto and Cruzeiro's Kaiki. (Fabrizio Romano)