Qatar vs Switzerland in FIFA World Cup 2026: Kick-off time, how to watch, stats, team news

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Qatar and Switzerland begin their 2026 FIFA World Cup journeys in San Francisco on Saturday in Group B, as both sides look to get off to a winning start at the tournament.

Four years on from when the tournament of their lives at home went pear-shaped, Qatar return to the World Cup, and this time under a pedigreed coach in Julen Lopetegui. They didn't qualify directly from their group in the Asian qualifiers, and went through the playoffs route, where they beat the United Arab Emirates in a decisive game in November to qualify for the tournament.

Between the last World Cup and now, Qatar successfully defended their AFC Asian Cup title, winning it at home, thanks to a starring role from their forward Akram Afif. Captain Hassan Al-Haydos retired after that Asian Cup triumph, but he's back in the squad, having returned from retirement before the fourth round of Asian qualifiers, where Qatar topped a group that also contained the UAE and Oman, to qualify for the World Cup.

Having lost all three group games at the World Cup on home soil four years ago, Qatar will be hoping to put on a better show. But their opening game is a tough one, against a Swiss side who will pose a stiff test, with quality across the entire pitch. Switzerland were unbeaten in their qualifying campaign, and only conceded two goals in six games in a group that contained Sweden, Kosovo and Slovenia.

Coach Murat Yakin guided the side to a round of 16 finish at the last World Cup, when they lost 6-1 to Portugal, after a Goncalo Ramos hat trick. They also eliminated Italy on their way to the quarterfinals in Euro 2024, where they eventually lost on penalties to England. Switzerland, led by Sunderland midfielder Granit Xhaka, are firm favourites to qualify as winners of Group B, so the task in front of Qatar in this opener is stern.

Here's everything you need to know about the match.

How to watch:

The match will be available on ITV1 in the UK, Fox in the U.S., Zee5 in India and SBS in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date, kick-off time: Saturday, June 13, 8.00 p.m. BST (3.00 p.m. ET, 12:30 a.m. IST, Sunday, 5:00 a.m. AEST, Sunday)

Venue: Levi's Stadium, San Francisco Bay Area

Referee: Saíd Martínez

Team News

Qatar

There are no real surprises in Qatar's World Cup squad. Much of their success will depend on Afif and their all-time top-scorer Almoez Ali. However, in a group in which they are underdogs, Qatar's defence will have to hold up for them. They have experience at the back, with the likes of Pedro Miguel, Boualem Khoukhi, and Homam Ahmed, who all featured in the last World Cup.

Switzerland

Former national team mainstays Xherdan Shaqiri, Yann Sommer, and Fabian Schär have all retired from international football, so they aren't with the team at this tournament. Switzerland do however, have a blend of talented youngsters and experience in senior players like Xhaka, Ricardo Rodriguez, Manuel Akanji, and Breel Embolo. Other young stars include Ruben Vargas, Dan Ndoye and Freiburg midfielder Johan Manzambi, who was integral to the German club's run through to the UEFA Europa League final last season.

Talking points

Last big chance for Switzerland's golden generation

Granit Xhaka in action for Switzerland. Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images.

While Shaqiri, Schar and Sommer aren't around anymore, there are still plenty of players in this Swiss side who have played in a number of tournaments, and are reaching the twilight of their careers. For them, this tournament presents perhaps one last opportunity to make a wave at a major tournament.

Captain Xhaka, midfielder Remo Freuler, defenders Silwan Widmer and Ricardo Rodriguez are all either 33 or 34-years-old, and may not have another World Cup in them. National team veterans like Akanji (30) and Embolo (29) too have played a number of tournaments without really going all the way.

One can say that the group stage draw has been kind to Switzerland in their pursuit of making it into the deep end of this tournament.

Qatar look to move past ghosts of 2022

Despite winning the last two AFC Asian Cups, Qatar have made a poor start to the third round of Asian qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup -- claiming just one point from two winnable ties against United Arab Emirates and North Korea. Noushad Thekkayil/NurPhoto via Getty Images

There's no running away from the 2022 World Cup for Qatar. There were a lot of hopes from them, and they just didn't show up in the biggest tournament of their lives. The good thing for these players now is that they have another chance, and this is a chance that comes with perhaps less scrutiny on them, without the weight of being tournament hosts.

Qatar's tournament will depend on Lopetegui's skill to set them up to be tough to beat, because on the counter attack, the sheer talent of Afif, Almoez and Al-Haydos will be a real threat. Afif and Al-Haydos have both played really well for Al Sadd through the season, both in the league and in the AFC Champions League Elite, where they also beat Saudi Arabian giants Al Hilal, before losing to Vissel Kobe on penalties in the quarterfinals.

So, if Meshaal Barsham can have his goal well protected, and the likes of Miguel, Khoukhi, Homam, and Lucas Mendes can provide a platform for their really talented attackers to make a difference, Qatar could make their mark on this group. It will be tough, though.