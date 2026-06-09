Ian Wright after referee denied U.S. entry: 'World Cup of chaos'

Former England and Arsenal striker Ian Wright has described this summer's tournament as a "World Cup of chaos" after a Somali referee set to officiate was denied entry to the United States.

Omar Artan was set to become the first from his country to officiate at a World Cup and was selected as one of 52 referees for the tournament.

However, after being denied entry to the United States, world governing body FIFA confirmed he will now be removed from its roster.

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In a video post on Instagram, Wright highlighted other incidents that have occurred in the build-up to this summer's tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico and described it as a "World Cup of chaos."

"I've just read that the Somalian referee has been denied entry. Every few hours it's another story, another story about fans denied, players denied, officials denied, journalists denied, now refs," Wright said.

"You know something I'm laughing but it's not funny, it's actually not funny and something has to be said.

"The expensive tickets, the most expensive tickets ever, expensive accommodation, transport through the roof. It has to be said.

Omar Artan was set to take charge of matches at this summer's World Cup. Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto via Getty Images

"Is this how the hosts behave really for the greatest game, the greatest tournament in the world, is this how the hosts behave?

"Are we not hearing more? Are we seeing how Qatar got dragged, are we not hearing more? Is this the spirit of football, really?

"You know who I feel for? I feel for the American fans who are desperate for this, American soccer fans who are desperate for this, how embarrassed they must be. How embarrassing for them this must be.

"This is the World Cup, this is a World Cup of chaos. Whoever wins this World Cup is going to have to go through some serious chaos to get this done.

"I hope we can do it, but something has to be said now. This is the World Cup."

Ian Wright has criticised the organisation of this summer's World Cup after Somali referee Omar Artan was denied entry to the United States. Kevin Hodgson/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

On Monday, a FIFA spokesperson said: "FIFA can confirm that match official Omar Abdulkadir Artan will be unable to train and officiate at the FIFA World Cup 2026 after he was denied entry into the United States.

"FIFA is not involved in host country immigration processes, including visa adjudications, and has been informed by authorities that Mr. Artan's status will not be changed at present.

"In line with previous FIFA events, a host government ultimately determines who receives a visa and who is admitted into their country."

Somalia is one of a number of countries whose citizens have been the subject of a complete ban on travel into the United States that was implemented in June last year.