How to watch 2026 World Cup opening ceremonies in the UK: Date, time, channel

Who will start for England in the World Cup? (1:52)

Open Extended Reactions

The biggest World Cup in history, featuring 48 teams, 104 matches, and 1,248 players, will officially kick off on Thursday and for the first time ever, each of the three hosting countries -- United States, Canada and Mexico -- will host their own opening ceremony.

With internationally renowned stars set to headline, the opening ceremonies for the 2026 World Cup could be one for the history books.

Here's everything you need to know about the opening ceremonies for the 2026 World Cup.

Where are the opening ceremonies in the UK?

The first opening ceremony of the 2026 World Cup will take place at the home of football team Club América, as well as the Mexico national team. Carl DE SOUZA / AFP via Getty Images

Opening ceremony one: Mexico City at the Estadio Azteca.

Opening ceremony two: Toronto at BMO Field.

Opening ceremony three: Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium.

When are the opening ceremonies for the 2026 World Cup?

The three-part celebration will span across two days.

The first opening ceremony will take place June 11 in Mexico City, where Mexico host South Africa at the Azteca Stadium.

After the first of three opening ceremonies, the party will proceed to Toronto on June 12 at BMO Field, where Canada host Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The festivities will end with a final ceremony at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles before the U.S. face Panama on June 12.

What time are the opening ceremonies?

The first opening ceremony on June 11 (Mexico City) will begin at 6.30 p.m. BST (11.30 a.m. CST).

The second opening ceremony on June 12 (Toronto) will begin at 6.30 p.m. BST (1.30 p.m. EDT).

The third opening ceremony on June 12 (LA) will begin at 12.30 a.m. BST (4.30 p.m. PDT).

- World Cup is almost here! Time for soccer to do the talking

- Can Messi and Ronaldo finally meet on biggest stage?

- World Cup Power Rankings: who is No. 1?

How can fans watch the opening ceremonies in the UK?

All ceremonies will be begin 90 minutes before kick-off in each hosts' tournament opener. The broadcast of each ceremony is at the discretion of the broadcaster.

The first opening ceremony on June 11 is being held before Mexico vs. South Africa which is being broadcast on ITV1 and ITVX.

The second opening ceremony on June 12 is being held before Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina which is being broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

The third opening ceremony on June 12 is being held before United States vs. Paraguay which is being broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Who is performing during the opening ceremonies?

Shakira to headline in Mexico, performing the official tournament song, 'Dai Dai', live for the very first time. CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP via Getty Images

These three elaborate productions are being orchestrated by Italian producer Marco Balich, renowned for his work on this year's Milan Cortina Winter Olympics opening ceremony.

Mexico opening ceremony: Shakira and Burna Boy are headlining, performing the official tournament song, 'Dai Dai'.

Additional performers include Alejandro Fernández, Belinda, Danny Ocean, J Balvin, Lila Downs, Los Ángeles Azules, Maná, and Tyla.

Canada opening ceremony: Canadian icon Michael Buble, with the likes of Alessia Cara and Alanis Morissette among the other featured performers.

Palestinian-Chilean singer Elyanna will also perform while French artist Vegedream, who is best known for his the timeless anthem "Ramenez la coupe a la maison" which celebrated France's World Cup win in 2018.

Jessie Reyez, Nora Fatehi, Sanjoy and William Prince are also set to perform.

United States opening ceremony: International pop star Katy Perry will headline in her home state, joined by rapper Future, Anitta, LISA, Rema and Tyla.

Additional talent includes Dan + Shay to sing United States national anthem, alongside Purahei Soul, singing Paraguay national anthem.

American actor and comedian Jason Sudeikis, a FIFA World Cup 2026 Ambassador, will welcome the fans in L.A.