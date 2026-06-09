Chelsea to play Women's Champions League, cup matches at Cherry Red Records Stadium

Laurens: Alexia Putellas' potential move to the WSL would be great for the league (1:03)

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Chelsea will play all cup matches, including Women's Champions League group matches at AFC Wimbledon's Cherry Red Records Stadium.

Sonia Bompastor's side will continue to play home Women's Super League matches at Stamford Bridge and, should they get there, knockout matches of the Women's Champions League.

But, due to the fixture schedules of both the men's and women's teams, and needing to comply by having two stadiums, all matches in the Subway Women's League Cup, Women's FA Cup as well as the UWCL will be at the Cherry Red Records Stadium.

It marks the end of the team playing matches at Kingsmeadow, which has been home to Chelsea Women since the 2017-18 season.

Chelsea Women will play cup games, including Champions League group games, at the Cherry Red Records Stadium. Getty

Chelsea finished third in the WSL table, ending their long-standing run as champions, having won the last six titles, dating all the way back to the 2019-20 season.

As a result of their third-place finish, they will have to qualify to make the Champions League, entering at the third qualifying round stage.

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Nadia Shahrestani, business operations director of Chelsea Women's team, said: "We are delighted that from next season we will be playing league phase cup fixtures at the fantastic Cherry Red Records Stadium.

"While Stamford Bridge is our home, we want to ensure that our alternative venue is inclusive, convenient, as well as being fully compliant with all competition regulations.

"We look forward to creating some special memories at the ground with our incredible fans and would like to thank AFC Wimbledon for all their support."