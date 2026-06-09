Manchester United to face Wrexham, PSG and Atlético Madrid in preseason action

Open Extended Reactions

Manchester United will face AC Milan alongside Wrexham, Atlético and PSG on their preseason tour this summer.

Under newly-appointed permanent boss Michael Carrick, United return to action on July 18 with a game against Wrexham in Helsinki.

Six days later, they square off against Rosenborg in Norway before taking on Atlético in Stockholm on Aug. 1.

Manchester United will face Wrexham in Finland this summer. Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images

A second Swedish fixture comes a week later against PSG in Gothenburg before Carrick and Co. travel to Dublin to take on Leeds on Aug. 12.

United's final preseason fixture comes against AC Milan in Wroclaw, Poland on Aug. 15.

Next year's Premier League gets underway a week after United's final preseason outing, with games starting on the weekend of Aug. 22.

The schedule is yet to be released, with fixtures for the year set to be announced at 10am on Friday, June 19.

After Ruben Amorim left United in January, interim boss Carrick guided the club to Champions League qualification for 2026/27, finishing in third seven points behind rivals Manchester City.

Manchester United preseason schedule

July 18 vs. Wrexham in Helsinki

July 24 vs. Rosenborg in Norway

Aug. 1 vs. Atletico Madrid in Stockholm

Aug. 8 vs. PSG in Gothenburg

Aug. 12 vs. Leeds in Dublin

Aug. 15 vs AC Milan Wroclaw