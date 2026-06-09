Real Madrid-linked World Cup teenager Gilberto Mora to stay in Mexico

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Mexico teenage midfielder Gilberto Mora -- the youngest player at the 2026 FIFA World Cup -- has quelled speculation linking him to a move to Real Madrid by signing a three-year contract to stay at Liga MX team Club Tijuana.

The 17-year-old, who made his Mexico debut at the age of 16 in January 2025, has attracted the interest of several European clubs including Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester City and AC Milan. But despite the prospect of a post-World Cup move to a Champions League side, Mora has extended his contract at Tijuana and been handed the team's No. 10 shirt.

Sources have told ESPN that Mora's new deal includes a "highly tailored and clearly structured release mechanism" to reflect the prospect of the youngster attracting a confirmed bid during the period of his new deal, with the player's representative Rafaela Pimenta saying the contract establishes "a clear pathway for the opportunities ahead."

Gilberto Mora will stay at Tijuana. Photo by Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images.

"I am very grateful to Club Tijuana," Mora said. "This club has helped me grow so much as a player and as a person.

"This motivates me even more to keep working hard and improving every day. Right now my focus is on helping the team and giving everything for Mexico at this World Cup."

Mora heads into the World Cup -- co-hosts Mexico face South Africa in the tournament opener on Thursday -- having already entered the record books as the youngest senior Mexico international, the youngest Liga MX goalscorer and the youngest player of any nationality to win a senior international tournament after helping Mexico to Concacaf Gold Cup success against the United States last year aged 16 years and 265 days.

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"Gilberto represents the very best of Club Tijuana," club president Jorge Alberto said. "He is a player of exceptional talent.

"This is a historic agreement for our club. We understand the responsibility that comes with supporting a talent like Gilberto. There has been complete alignment on making decisions that are in the best interests of both the player and the club as he continues his journey."