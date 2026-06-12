Meet the USMNT: The 26 players striving to win a World Cup on home soil

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A total of 26 players will have the honor of donning the U.S. men's national team jersey at the FIFA World Cup.

Ranging from domestic club talents to European-based superstars, this year's group is an eclectic mix of figures who will aim to make history in the tournament, which will take place across North America.

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino will have plenty of options for his starting XI, and before the co-hosts kick off their campaign Friday night, let's take a look at each name that will be representing the USMNT.

Age: 31

Club: New England Revolution (USA) | Position: Goalkeeper

Debut: Jan. 31, 2021, vs. Trinidad and Tobago

Appearances: 54

Look for him to ... possibly earn a start or two during the World Cup. The assumption is that Matt Freese will be the No. 1 option, but Turner's veteran presence could yield some minutes this summer.

Notable or quotable: A late bloomer in the sport, Turner didn't commit to soccer until he was 16.

Age: 25

Club: PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) | Position: Defender/Attacker

Debut: Sept. 6, 2019, vs. Mexico

Appearances: 39 (three goals)

Look for him to ... possibly not even be a defender. Because of his attacking abilities, Dest could start as a right winger, as opposed to a right back. Either way, he will be fun to watch down the flank.

Notable or quotable: After making a 2020 appearance for former club Barcelona, Dest became the first American to earn minutes for the Catalan giants.

Age: 26

Club: Crystal Palace (England) | Position: Defender

Debut: Nov. 16, 2020, vs. Panama

Appearances: 36 (three goals)

Look for him to ... marshal the back line as arguably the most talented defender in the American player pool. That is, assuming he'll be back to full fitness following his recovery from an ankle injury.

Notable or quotable: Richards is the son of Ken Richards, who played college basketball at Birmingham-Southern and also played semi-professionally.

Age: 27

Club: AFC Bournemouth (England) | Position: Midfielder

Debut: Nov. 14, 2017, vs. Portugal

Appearances: 54 (two goals)

Look for him to ... command the center of the pitch with his relentless aggression and defensive awareness. As the go-to defensive midfielder, Adams is one of the most significant members of the starting XI.

Notable or quotable: Adams was the first American to win the Premier League's goal of the month prize after his strike vs. Sunderland in November 2025.

The U.S. men's national team kicks off its World Cup against Paraguay on Friday. ESPN Illustration

Age: 28

Club: Fulham (England) | Position: Defender

Debut: May 28, 2018, vs. Bolivia

Appearances: 54 (five goals)

Look for him to ... help kick-start attacks as a highly energetic left back who can also play as a wingback. After scoring a golazo in the U.S.'s pre-World Cup send-off against Germany, keep an eye on his shots from distance.

Notable or quotable: Born and raised in England, Robinson is a dual national thanks to his father's American citizenship.

Age: 27

Club: Celtic (Scotland) | Position: Defender

Debut: March 24, 2023, vs. Grenada

Appearances: 8 (zero goals)

Look for him to ... be one of the first options off the bench if Pochettino needs some more defensive reinforcement. Considering that Richards might not be up to full speed, a surprise start or two could also emerge.

Notable or quotable: During the 2018 MLS season, a then-20-year-old Trusty turned heads after playing every minute for the Philadelphia Union, making him the youngest in MLS to do so.

Age: 23

Club: Borussia Mönchengladbach (Germany) | Position: Attacker

Debut: Nov. 12, 2020, vs. Wales

Appearances: 38 (nine goals)

Look for him to ... be the wild-card option off the bench. Technically gifted but lacking regular minutes at club level, Reyna will be a second-half X factor when needing to break down defensive opponents.

Notable or quotable: Reyna's father is former U.S. international Claudio Reyna, whose European career included stops at VfL Wolfsburg, Rangers and Manchester City.

Age: 27

Club: Juventus (Italy) | Position: Midfielder

Debut: Nov. 14, 2017, vs. Portugal

Appearances: 66 (12 goals)

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Look for him to ... do a little bit of everything as a durable option who can take charge in numerous areas of the field. Well rounded and with endless stamina, it remains a question as to where exactly Pochettino will play McKennie in the XI.

Notable or quotable: McKennie is a massive Harry Potter fan, which inspired his "magic wand" goal celebration every time he finds the back of the net.

Age: 23

Club: PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) | Position: Forward

Debut: Sept. 8, 2021, vs. Honduras

Appearances: 37 (13 goals)

Look for him to ... provide at least a goal or two. Pepi is a clinical finisher inside the 18-yard box, making him a threat to supplant Folarin Balogun as the starting striker should the latter struggle.

Notable or quotable: The bilingual forward from El Paso, Texas, was once part of a push-and-pull between Mexico and the U.S., before ultimately committing to the U.S., where he has become a regular call-up.

Age: 27

Club: AC Milan (Italy) | Position: Attacker

Debut: March 29, 2016, vs. Guatemala

Appearances: 86 (33 goals)

Look for him to ... emerge as the game changer for the USMNT. As the biggest and most talented player within the roster, Pulisic will not shy away from clutch moments in the attack.

Notable or quotable: What does the star player do during his off time? Pulisic maintains his competitive spirit as a lover of chess when he's not on the field.

Age: 25

Club: Leeds United (England) | Position: Forward

Debut: Feb. 1, 2020, vs. Costa Rica

Appearances: 58 (nine goals)

Look for him to ... help recover balls and win fouls in the attacking third. Aaronson, who is more of an attacking midfielder than true forward, excels in the dirty work that can so often prove the difference.

Notable or quotable: Days ahead of the World Cup, Aaronson got married and was "freaking out" after learning that the long-planned wedding would overlap with the start of the U.S. camp. He was given an exemption by Pochettino so that he wouldn't need to change the date.

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Age: 29

Club: FC Cincinnati (USA) | Position: Defender

Debut: Sept. 6, 2019, vs. Mexico

Appearances: 40 (three goals)

Look for him to ... be an aggressive threat in the air. Standing at 6-foot-2 and with an excellent leap, he should do plenty to help the U.S. win aerial duels.

Notable or quotable: Once he's done building up passes as a player, look for Robinson to possibly build literal structures as well. In a recent interview with U.S. Soccer, the defender stated that he would be an architect if he wasn't playing soccer professionally.

Age: 38

Club: Charlotte FC (USA) | Position: Defender

Debut: Nov. 17, 2010, vs. South Africa

Appearances: 82 (one goal)

Look for him to ... lead the squad as captain, whether that be on or off the pitch. With 82 caps, Ream is one of the more veteran figures in the national team.

Notable or quotable: At 38, Ream could become the oldest American to take part in a World Cup match this summer.

Age: 25

Club: Vancouver Whitecaps (Canada) | Position: Midfielder

Debut: June 10, 2025, vs. Switzerland

Appearances: 13 (one goal)

Look for him to ... create threatening opportunities from set pieces. Whether it be from a free kick or corner, the midfielder is a specialist at creating something out of nothing in dead-ball situations.

Notable or quotable: If that last name sounds familiar, you might not be surprised to learn that his father is former U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter.

The Americans' second group-stage game sees them take on Australia. ESPN Illustration

Age: 31

Club: Seattle Sounders (USA) | Position: Midfielder

Debut: July 12, 2017, vs. Martinique

Appearances: 47

Look for him to ... be a nuisance for opponents because of his high level of tackles, defensive interventions and ball recoveries. Among midfielders in MLS, the Seattle Sounders star is a top-15 name across 2025 and 2026 in those metrics.

Notable or Quotable: Roldan and brother, Alex, became the first siblings to play alongside each other in an MLS All-Star Game in 2021.

Age: 21

Club: Villarreal (Spain) | Position: Defender

Debut: June 6, 2025, vs. Türkiye

Appearances: 17 (two goals)

Look for him to ... become one of the breakout stars for the U.S. Playing in the reserve league in MLS just a couple of years ago, Freeman has showcased stunning growth as one of the more exciting prospects in American soccer.

Notable or quotable: The defender's father is Super Bowl champion and former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Antonio Freeman.

Age: 24

Club: Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) | Position: Attacker

Debut: June 1, 2022, vs. Morocco

Appearances: 30 (three goals)

Look for him to ... bring some chaos into the attacking third of the field. When needing to win the ball back in dangerous areas of the pitch, Tillman will be invaluable because of his ability in the air with aerial duels and willingness to dive into tackles

Notable or quotable: Born in Germany, Tillman is a dual national who is connected to the U.S. through his American father.

Age: 25

Club: Columbus Crew (USA) | Position: Defender

Debut: Jan. 18, 2025, vs. Venezuela

Appearances: 20 (one goal)