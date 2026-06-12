Meet the USMNT: The 26 players striving to win a World Cup on home soil

A total of 26 players will have the honor of donning the U.S. men's national team jersey at the FIFA World Cup.
Ranging from domestic club talents to European-based superstars, this year's group is an eclectic mix of figures who will aim to make history in the tournament, which will take place across North America.
Head coach Mauricio Pochettino will have plenty of options for his starting XI, and before the co-hosts kick off their campaign Friday night, let's take a look at each name that will be representing the USMNT.
1. Matt Turner
Age: 31
Club: New England Revolution (USA) | Position: Goalkeeper
Debut: Jan. 31, 2021, vs. Trinidad and Tobago
Appearances: 54
Look for him to ... possibly earn a start or two during the World Cup. The assumption is that Matt Freese will be the No. 1 option, but Turner's veteran presence could yield some minutes this summer.
Notable or quotable: A late bloomer in the sport, Turner didn't commit to soccer until he was 16.
2. Sergiño Dest
Age: 25
Club: PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) | Position: Defender/Attacker
Debut: Sept. 6, 2019, vs. Mexico
Appearances: 39 (three goals)
Look for him to ... possibly not even be a defender. Because of his attacking abilities, Dest could start as a right winger, as opposed to a right back. Either way, he will be fun to watch down the flank.
Notable or quotable: After making a 2020 appearance for former club Barcelona, Dest became the first American to earn minutes for the Catalan giants.
3. Chris Richards
Age: 26
Club: Crystal Palace (England) | Position: Defender
Debut: Nov. 16, 2020, vs. Panama
Appearances: 36 (three goals)
Look for him to ... marshal the back line as arguably the most talented defender in the American player pool. That is, assuming he'll be back to full fitness following his recovery from an ankle injury.
Notable or quotable: Richards is the son of Ken Richards, who played college basketball at Birmingham-Southern and also played semi-professionally.
4. Tyler Adams
Age: 27
Club: AFC Bournemouth (England) | Position: Midfielder
Debut: Nov. 14, 2017, vs. Portugal
Appearances: 54 (two goals)
Look for him to ... command the center of the pitch with his relentless aggression and defensive awareness. As the go-to defensive midfielder, Adams is one of the most significant members of the starting XI.
Notable or quotable: Adams was the first American to win the Premier League's goal of the month prize after his strike vs. Sunderland in November 2025.
5. Antonee Robinson
Age: 28
Club: Fulham (England) | Position: Defender
Debut: May 28, 2018, vs. Bolivia
Appearances: 54 (five goals)
Look for him to ... help kick-start attacks as a highly energetic left back who can also play as a wingback. After scoring a golazo in the U.S.'s pre-World Cup send-off against Germany, keep an eye on his shots from distance.
Notable or quotable: Born and raised in England, Robinson is a dual national thanks to his father's American citizenship.
6. Auston Trusty
Age: 27
Club: Celtic (Scotland) | Position: Defender
Debut: March 24, 2023, vs. Grenada
Appearances: 8 (zero goals)
Look for him to ... be one of the first options off the bench if Pochettino needs some more defensive reinforcement. Considering that Richards might not be up to full speed, a surprise start or two could also emerge.
Notable or quotable: During the 2018 MLS season, a then-20-year-old Trusty turned heads after playing every minute for the Philadelphia Union, making him the youngest in MLS to do so.
7. Giovanni Reyna
Age: 23
Club: Borussia Mönchengladbach (Germany) | Position: Attacker
Debut: Nov. 12, 2020, vs. Wales
Appearances: 38 (nine goals)
Look for him to ... be the wild-card option off the bench. Technically gifted but lacking regular minutes at club level, Reyna will be a second-half X factor when needing to break down defensive opponents.
Notable or quotable: Reyna's father is former U.S. international Claudio Reyna, whose European career included stops at VfL Wolfsburg, Rangers and Manchester City.
8. Weston McKennie
Age: 27
Club: Juventus (Italy) | Position: Midfielder
Debut: Nov. 14, 2017, vs. Portugal
Appearances: 66 (12 goals)
Look for him to ... do a little bit of everything as a durable option who can take charge in numerous areas of the field. Well rounded and with endless stamina, it remains a question as to where exactly Pochettino will play McKennie in the XI.
Notable or quotable: McKennie is a massive Harry Potter fan, which inspired his "magic wand" goal celebration every time he finds the back of the net.
9. Ricardo Pepi
Age: 23
Club: PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) | Position: Forward
Debut: Sept. 8, 2021, vs. Honduras
Appearances: 37 (13 goals)
Look for him to ... provide at least a goal or two. Pepi is a clinical finisher inside the 18-yard box, making him a threat to supplant Folarin Balogun as the starting striker should the latter struggle.
Notable or quotable: The bilingual forward from El Paso, Texas, was once part of a push-and-pull between Mexico and the U.S., before ultimately committing to the U.S., where he has become a regular call-up.
10. Christian Pulisic
Age: 27
Club: AC Milan (Italy) | Position: Attacker
Debut: March 29, 2016, vs. Guatemala
Appearances: 86 (33 goals)
Look for him to ... emerge as the game changer for the USMNT. As the biggest and most talented player within the roster, Pulisic will not shy away from clutch moments in the attack.
Notable or quotable: What does the star player do during his off time? Pulisic maintains his competitive spirit as a lover of chess when he's not on the field.
11. Brenden Aaronson
Age: 25
Club: Leeds United (England) | Position: Forward
Debut: Feb. 1, 2020, vs. Costa Rica
Appearances: 58 (nine goals)
Look for him to ... help recover balls and win fouls in the attacking third. Aaronson, who is more of an attacking midfielder than true forward, excels in the dirty work that can so often prove the difference.
Notable or quotable: Days ahead of the World Cup, Aaronson got married and was "freaking out" after learning that the long-planned wedding would overlap with the start of the U.S. camp. He was given an exemption by Pochettino so that he wouldn't need to change the date.
12. Miles Robinson
Age: 29
Club: FC Cincinnati (USA) | Position: Defender
Debut: Sept. 6, 2019, vs. Mexico
Appearances: 40 (three goals)
Look for him to ... be an aggressive threat in the air. Standing at 6-foot-2 and with an excellent leap, he should do plenty to help the U.S. win aerial duels.
Notable or quotable: Once he's done building up passes as a player, look for Robinson to possibly build literal structures as well. In a recent interview with U.S. Soccer, the defender stated that he would be an architect if he wasn't playing soccer professionally.
13. Tim Ream
Age: 38
Club: Charlotte FC (USA) | Position: Defender
Debut: Nov. 17, 2010, vs. South Africa
Appearances: 82 (one goal)
Look for him to ... lead the squad as captain, whether that be on or off the pitch. With 82 caps, Ream is one of the more veteran figures in the national team.
Notable or quotable: At 38, Ream could become the oldest American to take part in a World Cup match this summer.
14. Sebastian Berhalter
Age: 25
Club: Vancouver Whitecaps (Canada) | Position: Midfielder
Debut: June 10, 2025, vs. Switzerland
Appearances: 13 (one goal)
Look for him to ... create threatening opportunities from set pieces. Whether it be from a free kick or corner, the midfielder is a specialist at creating something out of nothing in dead-ball situations.
Notable or quotable: If that last name sounds familiar, you might not be surprised to learn that his father is former U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter.
15. Cristian Roldan
Age: 31
Club: Seattle Sounders (USA) | Position: Midfielder
Debut: July 12, 2017, vs. Martinique
Appearances: 47
Look for him to ... be a nuisance for opponents because of his high level of tackles, defensive interventions and ball recoveries. Among midfielders in MLS, the Seattle Sounders star is a top-15 name across 2025 and 2026 in those metrics.
Notable or Quotable: Roldan and brother, Alex, became the first siblings to play alongside each other in an MLS All-Star Game in 2021.
16. Alex Freeman
Age: 21
Club: Villarreal (Spain) | Position: Defender
Debut: June 6, 2025, vs. Türkiye
Appearances: 17 (two goals)
Look for him to ... become one of the breakout stars for the U.S. Playing in the reserve league in MLS just a couple of years ago, Freeman has showcased stunning growth as one of the more exciting prospects in American soccer.
Notable or quotable: The defender's father is Super Bowl champion and former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Antonio Freeman.
17. Malik Tillman
Age: 24
Club: Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) | Position: Attacker
Debut: June 1, 2022, vs. Morocco
Appearances: 30 (three goals)
Look for him to ... bring some chaos into the attacking third of the field. When needing to win the ball back in dangerous areas of the pitch, Tillman will be invaluable because of his ability in the air with aerial duels and willingness to dive into tackles
Notable or quotable: Born in Germany, Tillman is a dual national who is connected to the U.S. through his American father.
18. Max Arfsten
Age: 25
Club: Columbus Crew (USA) | Position: Defender
Debut: Jan. 18, 2025, vs. Venezuela
Appearances: 20 (one goal)
Look for him to ... sprint up the left flank as an active, attack-minded fullback, most likely off the bench. Appearances in the past two U.S. matches highlight an impressive level of trust from Pochettino.
Notable or quotable: In his MLS debut in March 2023, Arfsten scored his first professional goal.
19. Haji Wright
Age: 28
Club: Coventry City (England) | Position: Forward
Debut: June 1, 2022, vs. Morocco
Appearances: 20 (seven goals)
Look for him to ... be a more direct striker option for the U.S. If Pochettino wants a forward who also has rapid, winger-like qualities, Wright could be a crucial figure during transition moments.
Notable or quotable: With 17 goals last season, Wright set a record for the most goals scored by a U.S.-born player in the English Football League.
20. Folarin Balogun
Age: 24
Club: AS Monaco (France) | Position: Forward
Debut: June 15, 2023, vs. Mexico
Appearances: 27 (nine goals)
Look for him to ... step up as the focal point on the front line. With plenty of pace and technical ability, Balogun will be a headache for opposing defenders.
Notable or quotable: Balogun will head into the World Cup with some momentum after earning Monaco's 2025-26 player of the season award.
21. Timothy Weah
.
Age: 26
Club: Marseille (France) | Position: Attacker
Debut: March 27, 2018, vs. Paraguay
Appearances: 51 (seven goals)
Look for him to ... boast versatility as either a fullback or a winger. An adept tackler who can help win the ball back, Weah might end up playing in more of a wingback position for the U.S.
Notable or quotable: Continuing a theme of sons of former players, Weah's father is 1995 Ballon d'Or winner and former Liberia president George Weah.
22. Mark McKenzie
Age: 27
Club: Toulouse (France) | Position: Defender
Debut: Jan. 31, 2020, vs. Costa Rica
Appearances: 29 (zero goals)
Look for him to ... possibly gain more minutes than expected on the back line. With the availability of Richards uncertain, McKenzie could go from a rotation option to key figure this summer.
Notable or quotable: If the team is looking for someone to snap some pictures at the World Cup, it might look to McKenzie, who has taken an interest in film photography.
23. Joe Scally
Age: 23
Club: Borussia Mönchengladbach (Germany) | Position: Defender
Debut: June 1, 2021, vs. Morocco
Appearances: 26 (zero goals)
Look for him to ... show off his flexibility as either a right-side central defender, right back or left back. Scally isn't likely to find himself in the starting XI, but his tactical versatility could make him an impact option off the bench.
Notable or quotable: Scally was a defensive stalwart for his Bundesliga club in the 2025-26 season, earning appearances in 32 of his team's 34 matches.
24. Matt Freese
Age: 27
Club: New York City FC (USA) | Position: Goalkeeper
Debut: June 6, 2025, vs. Türkiye
Appearances: 15
Look for him to ... be the likely starting option in net. It's not a given that he'll be there when considering Turner is a more experienced option, but Pochettino appears to trust the NYCFC No. 1.
Notable or quotable: Need a good decision-maker in goal? Why not rely on someone like Freese, who went to Harvard? The goalkeeper earned second team All-Ivy honors in his sophomore year before going pro.
25. Chris Brady
Age: 22
Club: Chicago Fire (USA) | Position: Goalkeeper
Debut: May 31, 2026, vs. Senegal
Appearances: 1
Look for him to ... sit tight on the bench as a young alternative. Barring some sort of injury/suspension to both Freese and Turner, Brady will be a Plan C for Pochettino if needed.
Notable or quotable: Brady is the first Chicago Fire homegrown player and academy graduate to be named to a World Cup roster.
26. Alejandro Zendejas
Age: 28
Club: Club América (Mexico) | Position: Attacker
Debut: Jan. 25, 2023, vs. Serbia
Appearances: 14 (two goals)
Look for him to ... break down stubborn defensive opponents with his clever dribbling and ball movement. With some fine-tuned vision supporting his decision-making, Zendejas could become one of the more dynamic attackers for the U.S.
Notable or quotable: Previously playing for Mexico's senior national team, Zendejas is only the fifth player capped by both the U.S. and Mexico.