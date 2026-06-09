Group F at the 2026 World Cup: Teams, records, stats to know

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The 2026 World Cup group stage is divided into 12 groups of four teams each.

Here are key facts about Group F.

Group F

Netherlands (NED)

Nicknames(s) : Oranje (Orange), Clockwork Orange, Het Nederlands Elftal (The Dutch Eleven)

FIFA World Ranking : 7th

Appearances : 12 (1934, 1938, 1974, 1978, 1990, 1994, 1998, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2022, 2026)

Active Consecutive Appearances : Two (2022, 2026)

Best Finish : Runners-Up (1974, 1978, 2010)

Record (W-D-L) : 30-14-11

Top Scorer : Johnny Rep, seven

Top Scorer in Single Tournament : Johan Neeskens (1974), Rob Rensenbrink (1978), and Wesley Sneijder (2010) - all with five

Oldest Scorer : Giovanni van Bronckhorst - 35 years, 151 days (2010 vs. Uruguay)

Youngest Scorer : Memphis Depay - 20 years, 25 days (2014 vs. Australia)

Fact: Reached the World Cup final three times (1974, 1978, and 2010) but lost each time. It's the record for most World Cup finals played without ever winning.

Japan (JPN)

Nicknames(s) : Samurai Blue

FIFA World Ranking : 18th

Appearances : Eight (1998, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022, 2026)

Active Consecutive Appearances : Eight (1998, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022, 2026)

Best Finish : Round of 16 (2002, 2010, 2018, 2022)

Record (W-D-L) : 7-6-12

Top Scorer : Keisuke Honda, four

Top Scorer in Single Tournament : Junichi Inamoto (2002), Keisuke Honda (2010), Takashi Inui (2018), Ritsu Doan (2022), two

Oldest Scorer : Keisuke Honda, 32 years, 11 days (2018 vs. Senegal)

Youngest Scorer : Junichi Inamoto, 22 years, 259 days (2002 vs. Belgium)

Fact: Japan have won the most AFC Asian Cups with four (2011, 2004, 2000, 1992) and are tied with South Korea for most total men's World Cup victories by an Asian country with seven.

Tunisia (TUN)

Nicknames(s) : Eagles of Carthage

FIFA World Ranking : 44th

Appearances : Seven (1978, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2018, 2022, 2026)

Active Consecutive Appearances : Three (2018, 2022, 2026)

Best Finish : Group stage (1978, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2018, 2022)

Record (W-D-L) : 3-5-10

Top Scorer : Wahbi Khazri, three

Top Scorer in Single Tournament : Wahbi Khazri, 2 (2018)

Oldest Scorer : Raouf Bouzaiene, 31 years, 298 days (2002 vs. Belgium)

Youngest Scorer : Dylan Bronn - 23 years, four days (2018 vs. Belgium)

Fact: Tunisia became the first African team to win a World Cup match, defeating Mexico 3-1 in 1978.

Sweden (SWE)

Nicknames(s) : Blågult (The Blue and Yellow)

FIFA World Ranking : 38th

Appearances : 13 (1934, 1938, 1950, 1958, 1970, 1974, 1978, 1990, 1994, 2002, 2006, 2018, 2026)

Active Consecutive Appearances : One (2026)

Best Finish : Runners up (1958)

Record (W-D-L) : 19-13-19

Top Scorer : Kennet Anderson and Henrik Larsson, five

Top Scorer in Single Tournament : Kennet Anderson (1994), five

Oldest Scorer : Gunnar Gren - 37 years, 236 days (1958 vs. West Germany)

Youngest Scorer : Tomas Brolin - 20 years,193 days (1990 vs. Brazil)

Fact: In an 8-0 victory against Cuba in the 1938 tournament, Harry Andersson and Gustav Wetterstrom became the only pair of teammates to each score a hat-trick in a men's World Cup match.

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