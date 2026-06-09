South Korea vs Czechia in World Cup 2026: Kick-off time, how to watch, stats, team news

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South Korea and Czechia begin their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign in Guadalajara, Mexico on Thursday at Estadio Chivas in a Group A encounter.

Czechia are making their first appearance in the World Cup since 2006, after riding their luck through the qualifying campaign. In contrast, Hong Myung-bo's side went unbeaten en-route to qualification. Neither side are considered among the tournament's favourites, although a relatively easy group that also features co-hosts Mexico and South Africa ought to raise hopes for a knockout appearance.

The two teams have faced each other in three friendlies before, with a win each.

Here's everything you need to know about the second match of the tournament.

How to watch:

The match will be available on ITV1 in the UK, Fox Sports in the U.S., Zee5 in India and SBS in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date, kick-off time: Thursday, June 11, 8 p.m. Guadalajara (10 p.m. EDT; 3 a.m. BST, 7.30 a.m. IST, Friday and 12 p.m. AEST, Friday)

Venue: Estadio Chivas, Guadalajara, Mexico.

Referee: Amin Mohammed (Egypt)

VAR: Mahmoud Ashour (Egypt)

Team News

South Korea

The uncapped Cho Wi-je replaced injured defender Cho Yu-min in the training camp, but there were no injuries to Hong's squad in the two pre-tournament friendlies.

Czechia

Koubek's side breezed through their pre-World Cup friendlies without any injury issues.

Talking Points

Last dance for Son?

Son Heung-Min will once again be South Korea's main man at his fourth FIFA World Cup but, at the age of 33, perhaps should not be expected to be singlehandedly dragging them over the line. Marc Atkins/Getty Images

When it comes to South Korea, all eyes (and expectations) are on Heung-min Son, as has been the case since his debut in the 2010 edition. It's potentially the last dance for the 33-year-old who is now in the twilight of his career, but the supporting cast around him have the potential to take Korea to the knockout stage and beyond.

Hong Myung-bo was on the pitch when his nation achieved their best-ever semifinal finish at home in the 2002 World Cup, but ambitions are far lower this time. A spate of injuries in midfield has left him with limited options (and a tactical shift to a three-man backline.) German-born Jen Castrop affords Hong plenty of versatility in midfield, whether operating centrally or as a wingback.

However, Korea's success will mostly depend on how much Paris Saint-Germain's Lee Kang-in and Lee Jae-sung are able to support Son. Up against the physicality of Czechia, Korea might need to rely on their movement and runs in behind the backline.

There's plenty of Premier League and European pedigree within the squad, so they ought to fancy their chances of getting out of the group. Korea have also been responsible for famous wins over Germany and Portugal in recent World Cups, so a shock in the knockout stages isn't out of the question.

Physicality could be Czechia's biggest strength and weakness

play 0:43 Laurens: Czechia are relying on Schick for World Cup success

Czechia's last World Cup lineup featured Pavel Nedved, Tomas Rosicky and Karel Poborsky running rings around opposition defences in midfield. When they take to the pitch in Guadalajara after a two-decade absence from the World Cup, their most high-profile player in midfield will be Tomás Soucek.

That comparison perhaps explains why Czechia have missed out in the last four World Cups, and why they needed two penalty shootout wins - over Ireland and Denmark - in the UEFA qualifying playoffs to make it. Miroslav Koubek's side have a clear identity however, and that could be what troubles Korea.

It's refreshingly simple -- Czechia use their wingbacks to spam crosses into the box, where Patrik Schick can use his size and heading ability to great effect, alongside 6'6" striking partner Tomás Chorý or Soucek running into the box. There's a similar reliance from set-pieces and Kim Min-jae will have to be at his best if Korea are to deal with the Czech's obvious threat.

Koubek does have an ace up his sleeve in the form of Pavel Sulc, who has enjoyed a breakout season with Lyon (after replacing Rayan Cherki and managing 21 goal contributions in Ligue 1). Alongside Lukás Provod, the duo will be tasked with creative duties as Czechia hope to make it to the knockout stage.