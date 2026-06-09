Crystal Palace near full agreement for Pierre Sage - sources

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Crystal Palace will pay French club RC Lens €5 million ($5.8m) for their manager Pierre Sage, sources have told ESPN.

After days of negotiations between the two clubs, a deal was agreed in principle on Tuesday.

Sage, 47, had already agreed personal terms with the Conference League champions but he still had two years left on his contract at Lens.

Pierre Sage took Lens to French Cup glory in his only season at the club. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

Joseph Oughourlian, the owner of the French Cup winners, was disappointed to see his head coach leave after just one season in charge but respected his desire to join the Premier League club.

Sage has had a rapid rise to the top in the last 2½ years after taking Lyon from the bottom of the table to contenders for the European places, before coaching Lens to their first ever French Cup trophy and second place in the table, pushing Paris Saint-Germain almost all the way in the title race.

The 47-year-old subsequently won the Ligue 1 Manager of the Season award.

He became the leading contender for the job after Palace failed to lure outgoing Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola to Selhurst Park. The Spaniard has since taken charge at Liverpool.

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In January, departing manager Oliver Glasner confirmed his intention to leave the club after accusing chairman Steve Parish of abandoning him and his squad. The German has recently been linked with a move to AC Milan.

Palace will be looking to build on an unprecedented amount of success after Glasner led them to three trophies in 12 months, culminating with a Conference League final victory over Rayo Vallecano which will see the London club play in next season's Europa League.